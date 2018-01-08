Mark Murphy, Mike McCarthy emerge from G.M. search with bigger roles

Posted by Mike Florio on January 8, 2018, 5:55 PM EST
The G.M. search and significant organizational restructuring that it triggered in Green Bay has created various winners. Unlikely victors as a result of the decision to replace Ted Thompson with Brian Gutekunst are CEO Mark Murphy and head coach Mike McCarthy.

Six days ago, Murphy said that the new G.M. would have the power to hire and fire the coach. On Monday, Murphy told reporters that he, and not Gutekunst, will supervise the coach and have the power to make changes, if and when changes are necessary.

The goal of the unexpected adjustment to the power structure is, per Murphy, to improve internal communication. The team president spoke of “silos” that have developed in the organization, causing periodic “breakdowns” in communication in recent years.

It’s odd that Murphy came to this epiphany in the handful of days since proclaiming that the G.M. will continue to supervise the coach. Did Murphy know as of last week that it was heading this way, or is this his way of justifying after the fact the unexpected shift?

It could be the latter. McCarthy made a public power play on Thursday, talking openly about the importance of a “fit” with the new G.M., and sending the not-so-subtle message that he could choose to walk away before the new G.M. runs him off. With Russ Ball, who also emerges from this search with a new title and greater authority, previously on track in the opinion of some to be the new G.M., McCarthy’s comments may have been calculated to ensure that Ball didn’t become the new G.M. and that, ultimately, no one other than Murphy would have the ability to control and direct McCarthy’s employment.

Murphy explained that the job previously performed by Thompson will be split between Gutekunst and Ball, which means that, although both of them are getting more authority, no one is getting Thompson’s complete authority. Which also means that Murphy and McCarthy have emerged with, relative to everyone else, more authority.

And even though it was believed that Murphy wanted Ball, Murphy experienced a sea change at some point since creating the impression that the goal was to simply replace Thompson and eventually doing something very different than that, engaging in a dramatic overhaul of the power structure — one that gives McCarthy a bigger role and that throws Murphy more directly into the fray.

Previously, Murphy had a firewall between his role and any actual football accountability. Now that he’s serving as the boss of the coach, which will include as Murphy said supervising “game plan, games, coaching positions. everything that’s under the head coach’s control,” Murphy is in line for much more credit when things go well, but much more blame when things go poorly.

26 responses to “Mark Murphy, Mike McCarthy emerge from G.M. search with bigger roles

  1. So scapegoats were fired and those that should have been fired were given more power?

    I guess thats how it goes in GB.

  4. Personally, the packers did a disservice to their fans.

    All they did was create an impression that they were going after change, yet kept the same people. The only thing that will matter is the change in defense.

    If they hire a DC from within, everything they did was window dressing to fool their fans.

  7. Not going to end well, my packer friends! This could quite possibly the beginning of the middle of the end. Or it could be the middle of the beginning of the end. But rest assured…the end has begun.

  8. Brian G’s presser brought forth more information than most realize. When talking about FA and he said basically We’re not going to sign every guy but we’re going to know about every guy and be able to pull the trigger if necessary. We’re going to at the least, look at them and know about them. – that spoke more about how Ted did things than anything else.

    Also – Murphy requested BG’s scouting report on the Packers’ top 3 picks every year for the last 3 years. What BG said they were is exactly who they turned out to be on the field. That bodes well. Note – he didn’t say BG wanted those guy but just what BG saw those guys as…

  9. Let’s get off the packer pages, Viking fans. We are going to avenge the 2009 NFC Championship and take another step closer to our first Super Bowl victory this Sunday.

    Let’s focus on that!! SKOL!!!!

  11. How can any of my fellow packer fans be okay with this? They just rearranged the deck chairs on the Titanic. Significant overhaul was needed if we were going to make another run before Aaron hanged them up. New GM, new coaching staff. We’re done.

  12. My Packers need new people to change things. But it won’t happen. Incestuous, isn’t it? We are set in our ways. In football. And everywhere else.

  15. So….they hired a GM and immediately stripped him of power
    Way to go, Green Bay!
    Why hire a GM at all? From within the organization or otherwise

    So Murphy has more power
    McCarthy has more power
    Gutekunst is, what….a lackey??
    Getting coffee for the other two? LOL

  17. This is a teachable moment why it’s better to have an owner that can fire everyone if he wants to. The Vikings used to have a 10 person ownership group that couldn’t agree on anything. They sold to Red McCombs. Oops. Now Zygy has people in place that know what they are doing and it’s running like a machine. The Cheesers are going at it the wrong way.

  18. More of the same in Green Bay. Bad decision making. Big egos. Big chokes. Scapegoating. Declining. Disappointment. Depression. And then there’s our NFL team. Wasting Aaron.

  19. Murphy is really pissing a lot of us Packer fans off, Why not give BG full power, it’s only worked for like many years now, maybe he should be gone

  20. Liberalsruineverything says:
    January 8, 2018 at 6:30 pm
    This is a teachable moment why it’s better to have an owner that can fire everyone if he wants to. The Vikings used to have a 10 person ownership group that couldn’t agree on anything. They sold to Red McCombs. Oops. Now Zygy has people in place that know what they are doing and it’s running like a machine. The Cheesers are going at it the wrong way.

    ====

    Fans in Cleveland, Indianapolis and Washington probably would disagree with this statement. I’m no fan of the Packers, but they seem to have a pretty good organization there, despite the fact it is in a smaller market.

  21. Jerry Jones won multiple Super Bowls with Jimmy Johnson. That was a dysfunctional relationship.

    Green Bay has a great QB. They need to surround him with talent.

    That’s what matters.

  22. As a Packers fan for 57 years, I have seen the op of the mountain and the bottom of the valley with this team. There is no doubt that under Ted Thompson’s reign as GM and Mike McCarthy’s reign as head coach, this team has been one of the most consistently winning teams in the NFL. So on the surface, one would seemingly be an ingrate to question their leadership. But — once you dig deeper and see what could have been, you come away feeling that their stats are misleading.
    First of all, you cannot forget that these guys had two Hall Of Fame caliber QB’s on the field for about 99% of the snaps. Those two QB’s won many games when they had to lift the team on their shoulders and carry them to victory. And often, it was in spite of the talent they were given by Thompson and the game day coaching by McCarthy.
    It’s no secret how Thompson felt about free agency. He viewed it as evil and rarely used it, and even when he did, he never brought in a top free agent who was a huge difference maker on offense or defense.
    Ted Thompson’s two biggest faults were ignoring free agency and keeping sub par players around solely because he drafted them. The result was the team was always good enough to compete for the NFC North and make the playoffs, but couldn’t get to or win Super Bowls, except in 2010 when they pulled off a miracle by being a 6th seed with 17 players on IR, and winning the Super Bowl. But most of the players on that team were handed to Thompson when Holmgren left. He did luck out and sign Charles Woodson, whom everyone else passed on because they thought he was washed up, so I have to credit him for that. Woodson was a big reason why the Packers won that Super Bowl.
    McCarthy has been called a great coach and a QB guru. But Packers fans know better. He has a lot of what one of his protege’s has (namely Andy Reid) and that is that he often gets out-coached in big games. Another thing he has that drives a lot of Packers fans batty is he never, ever accepts the blame for losses. It’s always the team’s fault, or everybody’s fault, but never Mike McCarthy’s fault. Re-wind that playoff loss to Seattle in 2012 for a case in point. McCarthy totally lost control of his team in that game, and he played it way to close to the vest in the 4th quarter, which allowed Seattle to steal the game all the while McCarthy’s players were celebrating behind him on the bench. That was a disgraceful way to lose a game they had in their hands, and McCarthy should have been fired in the locker room after the game. And worse — he allowed back up TE Brandon Bostick to take all the blame for muffing the on-side kick and allowing Seattle to score the winning TD on that drive. But make no mistake — that loss was all on McCarthy.
    So — now they have removed Ted Thompson’s GM title and hired from within to replace him. And, Thompson will be an “advisor” to the new GM, who they won’t even let fire the head coach. So in effect, nothing has changed. Mark Murphy, the President and CEO, is still there, only now he has all the power. Everyone answers directly to him. Well — take a look at his resume. He played in the NFL and then went to two colleges to become their athletic director, and then straight to the job he has now in GB. What is it that he’s done which makes him so great? Other than stand back and watch Ted Thompson ignore free agency and draft lousy players on defense, that is.
    I think the Packers are making a big mistake by making the changes they’ve made. I think they should have cleaned the house totally, by firing everyone from Mark Murphy on down, then bringing in a new President/CEO from outside the organization, and letting him hire a good football man as GM (again, from outside the organization), then by getting the hell out of the way and letting him do his job (hiring a head coach and his staff, etc).
    The Packers have had a great run since 1994. Only the Patriots have done better. And sooner or later, it had to come to a halt. That halt was this year, and I think the moves that have been made will allow it to continue. It’s a shame, because Favre won just one Super Bowl with those Ron Wolf / Mike Holmgren Packers, and it looks like Aaron Rodgers will only get one win, too. Those two guys deserved better.

  23. schmitty2 says:
    January 8, 2018 at 6:29 pm

    I’m shocked Csrl Gerbschmidt didn’t interview for the G.M gig.
    ________

    He’s an owner. He was probably in on the interviews.

  25. “So scapegoats were fired and those that should have been fired were given more power?”

    Wish I could disagree, but I cannot.

  26. I’m glad the hiring saga is finally over. I hope everything works out for wolf & ball. They tried. And, if they’re bitter or smart, they’d look elsewhere.

