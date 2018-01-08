Marty Hurney loves second run as G.M., not thinking about permanent job

AP

When the Panthers fired Dave Gettleman last year, they brought back former General Manager Marty Hurney on an interim basis.

That’s a minor change compared to what went on in the late stages of the regular season. Owner Jerry Richardson announced he’d be selling the team this offseason after allegations of workplace misconduct went public and stepped down from his day-to-day role in running the team in favor of COO Tina Becker.

It’s not clear how any of that plays into a decision about a permanent G.M. hire in Carolina and Hurney said on Monday that he hasn’t thought about it. He did say he’s enjoying his second run in the job.

“I just get up and do my job. I don’t think about that stuff,” Hurney said, via the team’s website. “I love what I’m doing, but I don’t even think in those terms. I just come to work every day with a smile on my face. That’s a change from the last time. I enjoy it. I’m having fun. I do think I do have a perspective the second time around.”

Head coach Ron Rivera recently got a contract extension and said after Sunday’s game, via the Charlotte Observer, that “it would be outstanding” to continue working with Hurney. Tight end Greg Olsen said he’s also in favor of “stability” given the coming change in ownership.

That change in ownership might make it hard to bring in an outside candidate who would be at risk of losing their job if the new owner wanted to go in a different direction. If that’s the case, Hurney staying on board would likely be the best bet for this offseason.