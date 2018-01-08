Matt Patricia: Interviews were interesting, informative but focused on Titans

Getty Images

Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia spent part of last week interviewing for head coaching jobs and came out of the process looking like the frontrunner to get the job in Detroit.

That would reunite Patricia with Lions General Manager Bob Quinn, who worked for the Patriots before making the move to Detroit. Patricia was asked about his relationship with Quinn on a Monday conference call and said he likes to “maintain my relationships to the best of my ability” before steering the conversation back to the Titans.

That was similar to his answer about the interview process overall.

“Well, you know, that was a process that took place through the course of a couple days there in the weekend or a day in the weekend,” Patricia said. “It’s always a learning experience, like when I’ve been through it before. You know, you have the opportunity to learn about some other franchises and get a chance to talk about how they do things and really just kind of broaden your whole overall education of what the NFL and the different organizations are. So, it’s always a very informative process. It’s interesting when you go through it. The good part about it is when it’s done, then you really just kind of flip your focus back to the task at hand.”

As Patricia noted, he’s been through this process before and there hasn’t appeared to be any issue keeping the two pursuits from interfering with each other. Assuming there’s fire behind the smoke from Detroit, it won’t be an issue at any point in the future either.