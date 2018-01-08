Mike Pettine will interview for Packers’ defensive coordinator job

Getty Images

The Packers will interview Mike Pettine for their vacant defensive coordinator job, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Pettine spent the 2017 season in a consulting role in Seattle. He was the defensive coordinator of the Jets (2009-12) and Bills (2013) before the Browns hired him as head coach.

He went 10-22 in his two seasons in Cleveland.

The Packers are seeking a replacement for Dom Capers, who they fired January 1.

Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy announced last week the team would interview Packers assistants Winston Moss, Darren Perry and Joe Whitt for the job.