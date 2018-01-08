Monday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Said Bills coach Sean McDermott, “It’s won or lost on the scoreboard. Obviously, we need to score more points. Heck of a year. Appreciate how hard the guys played, how hard they worked all season. This was a step. We learned a lot of valuable lessons today, ones that we’ll carry forward as we move forward as an organization.”

What role might S T.J. McDonald play for the Dolphins in 2018?

The Patriots have integrated a lot of new players into the team in a short amount of time.

Should the Jets make a play for QB Alex Smith?

RB Alex Collins‘ emergence doesn’t mean the Ravens won’t be in the running back market.

A look at Bengals halftime adjustments.

The Browns have some quarterback decisions to make.

The Steelers get a shot at redemption against the Jaguars.

Checking in on the Texans’ search for a new General Manager.

The Colts interviewed Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy on Sunday.

Said Jaguars LB Myles Jack, “We embrace that role of kind of being the protectors. But if it comes down to the defense, we feel confident with the job. We bend but don’t break. We might give up a field goal every once in a while, but we’re not giving up seven.”

RB Derrick Henry‘s 191 yards from scrimmage set a Titans playoff record.

A few prospects in Monday’s NCAA title game that might interest the Broncos.

A call for the Chiefs to make a change at defensive coordinator.

Will the Chargers draft a quarterback this year?

The Raiders need help at cornerback.

A look at how former Cowboys players did with their new teams in 2017.

Giants WR Odell Beckham advised CB Eli Apple not to engage in Twitter arguments.

Eagles K Jake Elliott feels ready if a playoff game comes down to him making a kick.

Some key dates for the Redskins and QB Kirk Cousins as free agency draws closer.

How young will the Bears go with their next head coach?

Lions P Sam Martin hopes things go better for him in 2018.

What should new Packers G.M. Brian Gutekunst’s top priorities be this offseason?

A Vikings-Saints playoff matchup brings back old postseason memories.

Said Falcons coach Dan Quinn of CB Brian Poole, “When I went through the tape last night, there was just some really strong open field tackling for him.”

Panthers LB Luke Kuechly got emotional while talking about Jerry Richardson selling the team.

WR Ted Ginn wasn’t the first option on the 80-yard touchdown pass that opened the scoring for the Saints on Sunday.

A report card for the 2017 Buccaneers.

Will the Cardinals be interested in any of the three Vikings quarterbacks headed for free agency.

This year’s feel-good story doesn’t guarantee anything for the Rams next year.

Quarterbacks at the top of the draft would work out well for the 49ers.

It was always unlikely, but the Seahawks definitely won’t have to replace G.M. John Schneider.