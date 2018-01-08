Nathan Peterman had more interceptions than Tyrod Taylor on 405 fewer passes

AP

Perhaps it was fitting that the Bills’ season ended on Sunday with a Nathan Peterman interception.

Peterman, who was anointed in favor of Tyrod Taylor in the regular season only to throw five interceptions in the first half of a loss to the Chargers, also replaced Taylor on Sunday after Taylor was injured. Peterman ended the Bills’ last chance with an interception.

In the end, counting both the regular season and postseason, Peterman threw six interceptions on 52 passes. Taylor threw five interceptions on 457 passes.

For whatever reason, the Bills don’t have a lot of faith in Taylor, and although he’s under contract for 2018, the Bills are widely expected to cut Taylor rather than pay him $18 million. But it’s hard to see how they could be confident in Peterman, given his propensity for throwing the ball away.

So while Peterman is sure to be on the Bills’ roster in 2018, it ought to be as a backup. And if the Bills aren’t sold on Taylor they will need to go shopping elsewhere for the starter.