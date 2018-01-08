NFL launches a joint review of the Cam Newton concussion protocol

Posted by Mike Florio on January 8, 2018, 2:07 PM EST
The NFL has yet another concussion-protocol controversy. And it will have yet another concussion-protocol investigation.

“A joint review by the NFL and NFLPA of the application of the Concussion Protocol following the tackle of Mr. Newton during the Panthers-Saints game is underway,” the NFL announced on Monday. “According to the policy developed by the NFL and NFLPA, if the Concussion Protocol is not properly followed the club is subject to discipline.”

As learned in the Russell Wilson case, the discipline for a first offense is only a fine of up to $150,000 plus remedial training. Which is a ridiculously small price to pay for keeping a key player available for the key moments of a key game on which the entire season is riding.

Apart from whether the Panthers correctly applied the protocol is the question of whether the Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant properly managed and/or supervised the process. It’s one thing for Russell Wilson to slip through the fingers of sideline personnel to get back on the field before he was checked for a concussion; it’s quite another for a player who arguably needs (in light of recent policy changes) a locker-room evaluation to get a perfunctory check in the medical tent when the available visual evidence suggests that something more was happening.

Hovering over the entire situation is the league’s decision, conscious or otherwise, to accept criticism for allowing a player to keep playing over criticism for removing a player from play for 10-15 minutes of real time so that he can be checked in the locker room for a concussion that he doesn’t have under circumstances that could result in a mountain of criticism from those who believe that the outcome of a playoff game was determined by a helicopter doctor who protected a player from himself strongly enough to put his team in unnecessarily jeopardy.

8 responses to “NFL launches a joint review of the Cam Newton concussion protocol

  1. If the NFL was serious they Punish the club hard, and put some of it on the player as well.

    Make it a 3rd draft pick being stripped from the club, and a one game suspension of the player and 150k fine to the player and it stops instantly.

  3. Cam colapses on way to sideline. Panthers explaination ” he got poked in the eye”. Becuase everybody colapses in a heap when poked in the eye. Which he wasn’t. The other players foot brushed up against his face mask that incudes the visor over the eye

  4. As far as the player’s well-being is concerned, what difference is it that it’s the playoffs?

  6. If they truly care for player safety the punishment has to be harsh enough to make teams follow protocol. $500k and a high draft pick. Otherwise its gonna be more of the same. Which will lead to someone getting seriously hurt and lots of people being sued.

  7. It was made clear, I think on ESPN PrimeTime, that the reason he went down to one knee after initially making his way to the sideline was that the coaches were telling him to get down. This was to afford Anderson extra time to get ready. The video replay showed a coach on the sideline motioning for Cam to get down.

  8. There needs to be a “relief pitcher” rule for QB concussion situations. Pause the game. Let the backup throw a couple passes and take a couple snaps. The optics of a QB falling to the ground so his backup gets a chance to warm up is not great.

