NFL will look into Yannick Ngakoue’s claim of racial slurs by Incognito

Getty Images

Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue has accused Bills guard Richie Incognito of using racial slurs during Sunday’s game in Jacksonville. That definitely won’t be the end of the situation.

“We will look into this,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told PFT on Monday morning.

Several years ago, the NFL began to enforce aggressively a prohibition on the use of racial slurs during games. Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick was fined in 2014 for using a racial slur; he denied it even after the fine was cut in half.

The challenge could be corroborating Ngakoue’s claim, if Incognito aldo denies it. Field microphones could be relevant, as could other players who may have heard whatever Incognito said.