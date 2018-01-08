NFL will look into Yannick Ngakoue’s claim of racial slurs by Incognito

Posted by Mike Florio on January 8, 2018, 11:18 AM EST
Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue has accused Bills guard Richie Incognito of using racial slurs during Sunday’s game in Jacksonville. That definitely won’t be the end of the situation.

“We will look into this,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told PFT on Monday morning.

Several years ago, the NFL began to enforce aggressively a prohibition on the use of racial slurs during games. Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick was fined in 2014 for using a racial slur; he denied it even after the fine was cut in half.

The challenge could be corroborating Ngakoue’s claim, if Incognito aldo denies it. Field microphones could be relevant, as could other players who may have heard whatever Incognito said.

20 responses to “NFL will look into Yannick Ngakoue’s claim of racial slurs by Incognito

  2. I don’t think Incognito is a good person. I believe he’s the epitome of the sort of smiling-faced hatred that’s wrong with our world. That said, if you’re going to have a rule about what’s said on the field, make it an in-game unsportsmanlike conduct and have your refs listening for it. I don’t believe post-hoc punishment by the league should exist for verbal infractions. League investigations are extremely unpopular, primarily because they are arbitrary and capricious. The fewer league investigations and post-game punishments, the better.

  4. In addition to film, which the NFL uses to punish players for things not caught by the refs, the NFL needs, going forward, to have all players “mik’d up” during the game, so, they can punish players for saying mean things during the game. That is the only way this “hazing” during a game can be stopped. They must protect the players fragile psychs.

  10. I don’t really care if he said it or not. Grown men who physically battle are now whining to “mommy” over name calling? What a sad weak society we are becoming.

  11. Jaguars> Richie Incognito said X

    Bills> Richie Incognito did not say X

    Goodell – After a careful and thorough investigation, the evidence is overwhelming, 1 year suspension.

  12. If it can be proven that Incognito did not utter what he is accused of uttering than Ngakoue should be given the same punishment Incognito would have gotten. Had he indeed said what he’s accused of saying then did anyone else hear it?

  15. Listening to this game in stereo, I at one point heard a player calling another player a “s–k a– n—-” over and over again after a play. The dialect, from this instance, did not sound like Ritchie. Not sure why this not flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, whoever says it. If I can hear it through the TV feed, the officials could certainly hear it.

  16. Funny that he claims he is so concerned with protecting his black heritage, yet he had no problem with the cheap shot that he gave to Tyrod Taylor during the game, which he should have been thrown out of the game for.

  17. All those players and officials on the field, and the ONLY one that heard the verbal attack was Ngakoue????? I don’t buy that. If the things were said, someone else would be saying something.

  19. Incognito is a immature man-baby. He was bullied for being overweight as a kid and has never gotten over it. He has the emotionally maturity of a 14 year old. He says this crap, not because he’s racist deep down (although maybe he is), but because he’s trying to say the most hurtful thing he can. He wants other people to feel just as bad as he does. Coward.

  20. Truthfully I’m more surprised the league isn’t talking fine for the Bills player throwing a liquid at the fans. I was hoping someone would have doused him back with a full beer.

