Ngakoue stands behind tweet, says Incognito “knows what he said”

Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue doesn’t remember if Bills offensive lineman Richie Incognito used the N-word during Sunday’s game, but Ngakoue stood behind the accusation he made on social media about Incognito directing a racial slur at him. Ngakoue said it came after a running play.

“No, I don’t remember [if he used the N-word], but, you know, he said what he said,” Ngakoue said, via Michael DeRocco of ESPN. “He knows what he said. I don’t have to repeat it.”

An NFL spokesman said Monday the league was looking into Ngakoue’s claims.

Ngakoue said Incognito insulted his ethnicity. Ngakoue’s father is a native of Cameroon and his mother is from the West Indies.

“I’ve been playing this game since I was a little kid. You hear all types of stuff,” Ngakoue said. “Stuff’s not going to bother you, but somebody says something about your ethnicity, that’s really kind of taking it a little bit too far.

“I’m all with trash talk. It’s part of the game, but you can’t say certain things.”

Ngakoue first made his claim Sunday night on Twitter, saying Incognito was going to “have to come harder than some weak racist slurs.”

Several players from both teams said Monday they did not hear Incognito use a racial slur. Incognito was not available in the Bills’ locker room.