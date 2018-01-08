Packers announce Brian Gutekunst as G.M., other changes to front office

Getty Images

Sunday brought word that Brian Gutekunst is the new Packers General Manager and the team made it official on Monday.

In addition to announcing Gutekunst’s promotion to the top job in the personnel departement, the Packers also announced a couple of other changes. One is the promotion of Russ Ball, who was also up for the job, to executive vice president/director of football operations.

Gutekunst will have control over all roster decisions while Ball will continue to work as the team’s contract negotiator “while continuing to oversee several areas in football operations.” The Packers also announced that both men and coach Mike McCarthy will directly report to team president and CEO Mark Murphy in a change from the way the team has done business in the past.

“The process of identifying our next General Manager gave us the opportunity to analyze our entire football operation,” Murphy said in a statement. “While we have enjoyed a lot of success, we need to improve. With that in mind, the head coach, General Manager and executive vice president/director of football operations will report to me moving forward. While I understand this is a departure from the Packers’ current structure, it will serve to increase the breadth and frequency of communication and collaboration. Ultimately, it will make the Packers better.”

Eliot Wolf was not mentioned in the release and his title was director of football operations so there may be some more moves to come as the Packers reorganize their front office after Ted Thompson’s move out of the G.M. chair.