PFT PM looks at Packers changes, Bears coaching decision, more

The Monday edition of the PFT PM podcast usually is the most popular. Possibly because you’re not as sick of hearing from me as you are after several straight days of PFT Live and PFT PM.

There was much to discuss this Monday. We crammed it into a Five-Down Territory format, coupled with answers to plenty of your questions from Twitter. Topics include the major overhaul to the Green Bay front office, Bill Belichick’s responses to questions about the ESPN article, the curious Chicago coaching choice, what the Chiefs should do about Andy Reid, and more on the Cam Newton concussion evaluation conundrum.

