PFT’s 2017 awards

Getty Images

The official NFL awards for the 2017 season will be unveiled the night before the Super Bowl, long after the point at which anyone cares. When it comes to the official PFT awards, no one cares right now.

So why wait?

As always, I seek input from the full PFT staff. As always, blame them if you don’t like the decisions reflected below.

By the way, we’ve added a few categories this year. Which gives you a few more things to not care about.

Offensive rookie of the year: Saints running back Alvin Kamara. (Runners-up: Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt.)

Defensive rookie of the year: Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore. (Runners-up: Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.)

Special-teams rookie of the year: Eagles kicker Jake Elliott. (Runners-up: Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, Bears running back Tarik Cohen.)

Offensive player of the year: Steelers receiver Antonio Brown. (Runners-up: Rams running back Todd Gurley, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.)

Defensive player of the year: Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald. (Runners-up: Jaguars defensive lineman Calais Campbell, Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones.)

Special-teams player of the year: Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein. (Runners-up: Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, Rams punter Johnny Hekker.)

Assistant coach of the year: Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur. (Runners-up: Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips, Rams special-teams coordinator John Fassel.)

Coach of the year: Rams coach Sean McVay. (Runner-up: Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, Patriots coach Bill Belichick.)

Comeback player of the year: Chargers receiver Keenan Allen. (Runners-up: Vikings quarterback Case Keenum, Rams running back Todd Gurley.)

Executive of the year: Saints G.M. Mickey Loomis/assistant G.M. Jeff Ireland. (Runners-up: Eagles executive V.P. of football operations Howie Roseman, Vikings G.M. Rick Spielman.)

MVP: Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. (Runners-up: Rams running back Todd Gurley, Steelers receiver Antonio Brown.)

And that’s it. Thank you and good night.