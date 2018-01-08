Reggie McKenzie could draft his son this April

Getty Images

Raiders General Manager Reggie McKenzie could face a tough choice if he’s in the market for a defensive tackle in this year’s draft.

One of the prospects that will be in the draft pool in April is very close to his heart. Kahlil McKenzie followed in his father’s footsteps by choosing to play college football at the University of Tennessee and now he’d like to take the same next step as his father by entering the NFL.

The younger McKenzie announced on Sunday that he will give up his remaining eligibility and enter the 2018 NFL Draft.

At 6’3″ and 320 pounds, McKenzie has the size to eat up space in the middle of the line and he made 35 tackles for the Volunteers in 2017 after missing a big chunk of the 2016 season with a torn pectoral muscle.