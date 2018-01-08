Report: Brad Childress planning to retire

Getty Images

The coaching shakeup in Kansas City appears to be continuing.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Chiefs assistant head coach Brad Childress is “planning to retire,” and it seems unlikely that coach Andy Reid is going to be able to talk him out of it.

Along with the loss of offensive coordinator Matt Nagy (now the head coach in Chicago) and the presumed quarterback transition from Alex Smith to Patrick Mahomes, it will be an interesting offseason for coach Andy Reid.

The 61-year-old Childress joined the Chiefs staff in 2013, after his head coaching stint with the Vikings and a year as the Browns offensive coordinator.