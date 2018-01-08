Report: Browns interviewing Ken Zampese for offensive coordinator spot

AP

The Browns are planning to add an offensive coordinator to head coach Hue Jackson’s staff after going without one for the 2017 season and one of Jackson’s former colleagues is reportedly on the interview list.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Browns are interviewing Ken Zampese for the job on Monday. Zampese was fired as the Bengals offensive coordinator during the 2017 season, which ended a run with the Bengals that started in 2003.

Zampese was the quarterbacks coach for much of that time and worked with Jackson when he was on the Bengals coaching staff from 2004-06 and 2012-15.

Texans quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan is also up for the job and Rapoport reports that he will interview on Wednesday. If there aren’t any other candidates in the mix, it probably won’t be long before the Browns make their hire.