Report: Browns would have given Houston’s first for Garoppolo

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 8, 2018, 3:36 PM EST
Set aside for the moment whose version of the Jimmy Garoppolo trade story you believe.

Because whether Patriots coach Bill Belichick was being coerced to trade his backup quarterback or not, the one thing that can’t be argued is that the 49ers got a steal — finding a quarterback of the future for a second-round pick.

Since the Browns were trying to trade for A.J. McCarron at one point, they were clearly in the quarterback market. But according to Terry Pluto of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, they didn’t get a chance to blow the Patriots away with a better offer. And they were willing to.

Pluto said since-fired Browns executive Sashi Brown “was willing to part with Houston’s first-round pick and other goodies.”

Regardless the other goodies, that would have been the No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, instead of a pick that ended up in the 40s with the Garoppolo-fueled hot streak by the 49ers.

But for whatever reason, the Patriots didn’t make or take the call, and they locked in on making the deal only with the 49ers. A league source has told PFT that Belichick wanted Garoppolo out of the conference, making any Browns hypothetical offer a non-starter.

The two teams have done deals in recent years (two separate deals for Barkevious Mingo and Jamie Collins), but the Browns didn’t get a chance to add to that list.

22 responses to “Report: Browns would have given Houston’s first for Garoppolo

  1. Jimmy G. would have had to agree to stay in Cleveland, which he definitely wouldn’t have done. So it would’ve been 2 years under the franchise tag and then he would’ve been gone. Weird that was mentioned in the post

  3. I’d hazard a guess that they’d have preferred to trade Jimmy G to an NFC team, rather than strengthening a team in their own conference.

  7. Jimmy landed in a great situation with the 49ers, with a new and motivated GM and coach willing to do what it takes to win. He would not have looked good on the Browns, they are just run by idiots all over.

  8. Belichick obviously did not care to maximize total value for New England, or he would have started a billing war for JG, which may have yielded much more than a single first round pick.
    CRACKS in Cheaterville!

  9. Maybe some decision makers inside the Patriots actually like Jimmy and cared about his career despite wanting to trade him, so they wouldn’t want to doom the poor guy to the factory of sadness.

  10. There is a good chance the Browns would have ruined Garoppolo anyway, and then it looks like Belichick fleeced the Browns which could make teams reluctant to trade with New England in the future

  12. One wonders, if Belichick didn’t want him going to the Browns for a number of reasons:

    1, didn’t want him in the AFC
    2. didn’t want him in such a poorly run organization
    3. wanted to screw the Browns for firing him many years ago, the man has been known to hold a grudge

  13. When you’ve been as successful as BB, you’ve earned the right to sacrifice a little trade compensation in order to not send a player on the career suicide mission that is being in Cleveland.

  14. What about the story PFT just reported that the Browns front office banged out early the trade deadline day? Did they go home early because BB told them to get lost, I only makes deals with professional teams? Ha ha.

  15. I’ve heard locally (NE Ohio) that the Pats were over dealing with the browns after the Collins trade due to them being overly stubborn negotiators. Don’t know if it’s true but it’s the “behind the curtain” info I’ve heard.

  16. Belichick sent Jamie Collins to Cleveland as punishment. He could just like Jimmy G and wouldn’t wish that franchise on anyone but his enemies.

  18. As Rob O. just said, Garoppolo was traded with an expiring contract. The Pats probably wanted him out of the conference and wanted to send him sowhere safe that he’d likely sign long term with. The Garoppolo-sweating Pats Fan Pipe Dream I’m surprised I haven’t heard more is that this was an internal agreement where Brady would win one last Super Bowl this year and retire, and Jimmy would come back under free agency. Heard some whoppers on sports radio up here, but if that’s been proposed, I missed it.

  19. Art Modell fired Belichick. This a completely different franchise. He does not hold a grudge against Cleveland for Modell being a POS.

  21. My sources tell me that Cleveland would have given that compensation if Jimmy would have verbally commit to the Browns but since he did not want to play there the Browns become unwilling to deal.

  22. Not happy that the Patriots traded Garoppolo, but since they were were unwilling to trade to the highest bidder, why not at least use the treat of a trade as leverage to maximize the return?

