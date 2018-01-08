Report: Raiders want to hire Teryl Austin

AP

The Bengals are interested in having Teryl Austin replace Paul Guenther as their defensive coordinator and he reportedly has the option of working alongside Guenther as well.

Guenther is leaving Cincinnati to become the Raiders’ defensive coordinator and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Oakland would like to have Austin on Jon Gruden’s staff as well. Per the report, Austin’s title with the Raiders would be assistant head coach/defensive backs coach.

Austin was the Ravens’ defensive backs coach before joining the Lions as defensive coordinator in 2014. He interviewed for the Lions’ head coaching job last week, but chatter has been that Detroit is looking in the direction of Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia as Jim Caldwell’s replacement.

It may be some time before they can formally hire Patricia if he is their choice, but it seems Austin’s going to be landing on his feet one way or another.