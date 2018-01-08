Report: Seahawks interested in bringing back Gus Bradley

Getty Images

The Seahawks are interested in a reunion with Gus Bradley, via Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Bradley, the Jaguars’ former head coach, signed a one-year deal to run the Chargers’ defense. With that contract expiring, Bradley is set to become a free agent.

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn made it clear he wants Bradley back after the Chargers had the league’s third-best scoring defense behind only Jacksonville and Minnesota. But other teams no doubt enter the bidding for Bradley’s services.

The Seahawks’ current defensive coordinator, Kris Richard, remains under contract, though he interviewed for the Colts’ head coaching job last week.

In Richard’s third season in charge, Seattle finished 11th in yards and tied for 13th in points allowed. The Seahawks, though, were banged up with Richard Sherman, Kam Chancellor and Cliff Avril all missing significant time with injuries.

Brady Henderson of ESPN presented the possibility of Seattle going after Bradley in a defensive consultant role, leaving Richard as the defensive coordinator.

Bradley spent four seasons as Seattle’s defensive coordinator, and his success there prompted the Jaguars to hire him as their head coach.

Despite his lack of success as a head coach, Bradley proved again this season how good he is as a defensive coordinator. That makes him a hot commodity for teams in need of one.