Report: Teryl Austin to become Bengals’ defensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Raiders wanted Teryl Austin as their defensive backs coach, offering him the assistant head coach title as incentive. But Austin apparently wanted to remain a defensive coordinator more.

Austin has accepted the Bengals’ offer to become their defensive coordinator, according to Josina Anderson of ESPN.

Austin has served as the Lions’ defensive coordinator the past four seasons. He interviewed for the head coaching position, vacated with the team’s firing of Jim Caldwell. But the Lions are expected to make an external hire.

Detroit’s defenses under Austin weren’t not as good after his first season, ranking second, 18th, 18th and 27th in yards allowed from 2014-17.

The Bengals are replacing Paul Guenther, who joined Jon Gruden in Oakland.