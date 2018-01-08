Ron Wolf: Packers obviously don’t think Eliot Wolf is “worthy”

Getty Images

The Packers have a General Manager again, but they still have some questions about their front office.

By hiring in-house candidate Brian Gutekunst to replace Ted Thompson, the Packers may have lost another one, as director of football operations Eliot Wolf was passed over for the job.

Wolf’s father, Hall of Fame G.M. Ron Wolf, suggested as much to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

“At least he had the opportunity to interview for it,” Ron Wolf said. “Obviously the people up there don’t think he’s worthy or they would’ve hired him. End of discussion.”

It leaves a big question hanging out there for the Packers, as they rebuild their front office after a rare change.

Russ Ball, their vice president of football administration, could stay on under Gutekunst.

The Packers have already lost another long-time personnel man, as Alonzo Highsmith just left to go to Cleveland with John Dorsey. Demovsky reports that Dorsey has interest in the younger Wolf as well.

Wolf has interviewed for G.M. jobs in the past, but he’s still under contract to the Packers.