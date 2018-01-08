Ron Wolf: Packers obviously don’t think Eliot Wolf is “worthy”

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 8, 2018, 8:50 AM EST
Getty Images

The Packers have a General Manager again, but they still have some questions about their front office.

By hiring in-house candidate Brian Gutekunst to replace Ted Thompson, the Packers may have lost another one, as director of football operations Eliot Wolf was passed over for the job.

Wolf’s father, Hall of Fame G.M. Ron Wolf, suggested as much to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

“At least he had the opportunity to interview for it,” Ron Wolf said. “Obviously the people up there don’t think he’s worthy or they would’ve hired him. End of discussion.”

It leaves a big question hanging out there for the Packers, as they rebuild their front office after a rare change.

Russ Ball, their vice president of football administration, could stay on under Gutekunst.

The Packers have already lost another long-time personnel man, as Alonzo Highsmith just left to go to Cleveland with John Dorsey. Demovsky reports that Dorsey has interest in the younger Wolf as well.

Wolf has interviewed for G.M. jobs in the past, but he’s still under contract to the Packers.

Permalink 24 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

24 responses to “Ron Wolf: Packers obviously don’t think Eliot Wolf is “worthy”

  3. Eliot Wolf has now had 3 different interviews for GM jobs, and has been passed over in all 3. Obviously, while a talented scout, there is something there that teams are seeing that make them leery of being a GM right now.

    I think one obvious thing is age, as he’s just 35. He still just doesnt have the true executive-level experience that these other guys do yet.

    Another to consider is that perhaps he’s reached his ceiling as an executive-level scout. Obviously somebody will give him a GM job at some point just on his name and pedigree alone, but his name and pedigree shouldnt guarantee him anything either.

    I also think the Packers were in the unique position where they had many qualified internal candidates and made the decision that gave them the best chance to hold a talented young front office together. If Russ Ball was hired, good chance both Wolf and Gutekunst leave (remember Gutekunst was scheduled to have a GM interview in Houston yesterday, and from all accounts would have been offered the job there). If Wolf is hired, perhaps Ball stays but again Gutekunst likely leaves. With the selection of Gutekunst, Ball stays in his current role and there is actually a chance that Wolf stays too. Basically the Packers looked at Gutekunst as the guy out of the three that they couldnt live without.

  4. Don’t worry about personnel guys. The Packers haven’t exactly been hitting on personnel the past few years.

  8. I think Murphy went the “safe” route. McCarthy didn’t want Ball as the GM – allegedly because Ball has been as tight, or even more tight, with salary cap money than TT had been. And as great of a GM as Wolf might be, he is 35. Making final call decisions on athletes who may be older than you might be hard to hear from the athlete or coach perspective.

    Gutekunst is a highly respected front office guy. I read over and over again from agents and other execs around the league that all three of the internal candidates were excellent. “Just pick one and move on.”

  10. If his dad wasn’t Ron Wolf, no one would be talking about him not getting the job. Let’s be honest, his dad probably made a few calls to get him in the organization anyway. Not saying he’s not good at his job or not qualified, just saying candidates are declined everyday. If his last name wasn’t Wolf, just about everyone would agree Gutekunst is the right man because of his scouting experience.

  11. “Don’t worry about personnel guys. The Packers haven’t exactly been hitting on personnel the past few years.”

    ——————————————————————

    They were in the NFC Championship game last year.

    That roster is better than most people want to give credit for. Because of injuries they were fielding a preseason game type of roster on defense the final 2 weeks.

  13. He has been interviewed by other teams as well. And not hired. Per what the league market is showing him, he is just not ready yet – he is only 31-ish? He will get a GM gig at some point in the near future – just needs a few more years of growth near the top of the chain of command.

  14. When’s the last time the Packers had a decent roster? They’re a one-man band. What makes any in-house personnel guy think he’s qualified to do anything?

  18. I have to laugh at the nepotism in the NFL. Ron Wolf was overrated and it doesn’t mean his kid would be any good any way.
    ____________________________________________________________

    Overrated in a Hall of Famey type of way.

  21. I get the nepotism comments. But Ron Wolf and to some degree Holmgren did the heavy lifting to get players (e.g. Reggie White, Andre Rison, Eugene Robinson, Keith Jackson, others) to start coming to Green Bay. That and of course grabbing Favre were the lynch pins in the successful beginnings of what we as Packer fans enjoy to this day. Hardly overrated.

  22. I don’t exactly know why they would promote any of those guys. They were all part of doing the terrible drafting that people ripped Thompson for. Same thing going on in New York with Gettleman coming back. I’d argue the underlings have more to do with the drafting than the GMs do when they get to that point.

  23. For those referencing Wolf’s age, and I realize this was a different sport, but Theo Epstein was only 28 when the Red Sox hired him. He “only” went on to break both the Red Sox’ 84-year drought, and Cubs’ 100+ year drought, on the World Series.

    He also had very little experience at the highest levels. Look at the coach of the Rams this year. McVay did quite well as far as I am concerned.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!