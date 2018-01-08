Sammy Watkins: “Would be a pleasure” to stay with Rams

Getty Images

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins ended his first season with the Rams with one catch for 23 yards in Saturday night’s loss to the Falcons and now heads into an offseason of uncertainty.

Watkins is set for free agency in March and Saturday’s game ended a year that saw him rank fourth in targets from Rams quarterback Jared Goff. He made those targets pay off with eight touchdowns on 39 catches and he said he’d like to return for another tour with the team.

“You see this team building something, with the coaching staff and the players,” Watkins said, via the Los Angeles Daily News. “It would be a pleasure to come back but, you know, it’s a business. I’m looking forward to talking to the coach and seeing where my future is at.”

Watkins joined the Rams in an August trade, so he had a crash course in the offense before the start of the regular season. As the numbers above show, that resulted in a mixed bag once he got on the field but the touchdowns and the second-round pick the Rams gave up to get Watkins should provide some motivation to keep him around this offseason.