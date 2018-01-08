Should Jaguars run a Wildcat-style offense?

Getty Images

With Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles generating more running yards than passing yards on Sunday and with his passing yards in the win over the Bills at less than 90, Jacksonville has real questions on offense heading forward. And Chris Simms has an answer.

Simms suggested during Monday’s PFT Live that the Jaguars should shift to a Wildcat-style offense, with Bortles playing the role of mobile quarterback who operates out of shotgun formation, with the read option becoming the focal point of the running attack and with play-action passing happening infrequently to keep defenses semi-honest.

It’s not that crazy of an idea. Especially since Bortles is underrated as a runner, and overmatched as a passer.

The idea comes after a particularly bad performance from Bortles, the kind of performance that will make it much harder to go back to Pittsburgh and win, again. Simms previously had pegged Bortles as the 70th-best quarterback in football. A string of solid performances in December prompted Simms to bump Bortles up several spots higher.

After Sunday, Simms said Bortles may now be No. 71. So maybe it wouldn’t hurt to get him to play like a guy from Jacksonville who famously wore No. 15.