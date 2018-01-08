Ted Ginn breaks out the broom on his old team

Getty Images

Ted Ginn made a mess of his old team Sunday. So it’s only right that he cleaned up afterwards.

Via Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer, the Saints wide receiver was holding the postgame broom after his role in the 31-26 win over the Panthers. His 80-yard touchdown was part of a four-catch, 115-yard day that was gratifying for a guy who had two separate stints with the Panthers but felt snubbed last offseason.

“Very important,” Ginn said of his motivation. “To go (against) a team that pretty much said that you weren’t really a factor for them, to come out here and be an X factor, to rise through games, that really did it for me.”

The Panthers valued Ginn, but perhaps not as much as he was hoping last offseason when he was a free agent. Prior to him joining Drew Brees, Cam Newton was the only guy who made him look like an actual NFL wide receiver, and they welcomed him back after a previous cash-grab in Arizona. But previous General Manager Dave Gettleman dug in on his value (since he wasn’t able to dig in on 30-plus stars Greg Olsen and Thomas Davis).

“To go out and sweep a divisional opponent like that three times, “ Ginn said, . . . “Everybody should get a broom.”

He also got the last laugh, by making big plays for a team conspicuously lacking a deep threat in the passing game.