Texans interviewing Jimmy Raye III for G.M. on Monday

Getty Images

The Packers have hired Brian Gutekunst as their new General Manager and that leaves the Texans with the only G.M. opening in the league.

They’re taking some steps toward filling that spot this week. John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports that they are interviewing their vice president of player personnel/assistant G.M. Jimmy Raye III for the job on Monday.

Raye was hired by the Texans last year after spending four years with the Colts. He had a 17-year run as a scout and executive with the Chargers before moving to Indianapolis.

McClain adds that Bills vice president of player personnel Brian Gaine is set for a Wednesday interview. Gaine moved to Buffalo from the Texans last year and Raye was hired after his departure.