Posted by Mike Florio on January 8, 2018, 9:52 AM EST
Amid rampant speculation regarding the future of Titans coach Mike Mularkey (and admitted concern by Mularkey himself), the Titans have given him a commitment. But what does the commitment even mean?

Consider the most important aspect of the statement from owner Amy Adams Strunk: “Just to eliminate any distractions moving forward, Mike Mularkey is our head coach and will be our head coach moving forward. We still have work to be done, including this week, but I am looking forward to the journey.”

This wasn’t an off-the-cuff, extemporaneous remark from Strunk. It was a prepared statement, written with the benefit of the ability to read it, revise it, read it, and revise it some more. And the key words — “moving forward” — appear twice in two sentences.

Just to eliminate any distractions moving forward, Mike Mularkey is our head coach and will be our head coach moving forward. 

So what does “moving forward” mean? “Moving forward” this week, as they prepare to face the Patriots? Or “moving forward” into the 2018 season?

The presence of a less critical reference to “moving forward” just before the key “moving forward” makes “moving forward” even more vague. And we can only assume that the statement was intentionally vague, aimed at giving the media one less talking point (and at giving Mularkey one less stress point) as the Titans try to get back to the AFC title game for the first time since 2002.

If Mularkey is going to be the team’s coach in 2018, the Titans need to say so. Unless and until they do, it’s fair to wonder whether he may not be, and whether the Titans are simply waiting for a chance to interview, and to hire, someone like Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

10 responses to “Titans’ commitment to Mularkey is vague at best

  2. The Titans want to date Mularkey, they’re just not interested in marriage.

    Just remember: The girl you want to date isn’t always better than the girl you’re dating!

  3. What else are they supposed to say? He’s a terrible head coach. He has not developed Mariota. They are going to fire him but they still want to win this week. It’s not hard to figure out, and making no statement at all is much worse than being honest about things.

    Honestly, even if they upset the Patriots it shouldn’t be enough for him to keep his job the Titans need to move onto someone who has a pro level offense.

  4. I think Mularkey is a decent coach but you’re either riding with him or you’re not. If you were on the fence before last week, all of a sudden you’re not??

    The Titans front office will look horrendous if they lose by 40 on Saturday and they decide to fire Mularkey, 6 days after guaranteeing he was safe for 2018.

    Why not just say nothing until the end of the season and see how he and the team does. I know it’s fun to hate New England, but a quick Google search shows in the Playoffs the Patriots sometimes(not always) absolutely light teams the hell up.

    Can’t blame it all on Mularkey if Brady does Brady-things on Saturday. I think the Titans under this coach can be even better next year.

  5. Nice fluff piece here, Lets be real, they came back to beat the Chiefs and won in the playoffs, in Cincinnati thats a lifetime contract extension, this guy is getting another year or 2 easily

  6. I called the Titans a bad team earlier this year. Fact is they won 10 games this year (cue Bill Parcells) and had a big, come-from-behind win against KC in the playoffs. While I expect their run ends this weekend, you can’t argue against what they’ve done, and you have to give the HC credit. Especially since he’d get the blame if it was the other way around.

  7. Lets be real, they came back to beat the Chiefs and won in the playoffs,
    —————————————–
    Let’s be real here…outhouse luck and the fact the Chiefs didn’t show up in the 2nd half are the only reason they won Saturday.

    Look for Mularkey to get fired after they embarrassed in New England.

  8. “If Mularkey is going to be the team’s coach in 2018, the Titans need to say so”

    No, they don’t. Nobody is entitled to an explanation from the Titans owners.

    If they run the table, Mularkey gets a new deal. If not, he’s fired. Let’s not make this complicated.

  9. This is ridiculous. Boo hoo, he doesn’t know if he’ll have a job next week. They will owe him millions of dollars whether they fire him or not. I’m sure that will cushion his landing. They don’t owe him anything but to tell him to do his job (which he isn’t very good at btw) and can make a change if they please.

