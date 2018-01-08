Tom Brady shows determination, defiance as playoff games approach

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady already has addressed, during a Westwood One interview on Saturday, his thoughts on the ESPN article painting a picture of dysfunction within the Patriots organization. Brady has now opted to address the issue via social media.

Attached to a photo of the Patriots facing the Falcons on a foggy night in Foxboro is this quote: “Fate whispers to the warrior, ‘You cannot withstand the storm.’ The warrior whispers back, ‘I am the storm.'”

It’s an older version of Walter White’s “I am the one who knocks,” and it would have been awesome, frankly, if Brady had used that instead.

Either way, Brady is sending a pretty clear message that a storm is coming. And that Brady will be the eye of it.