Tom Brady shows determination, defiance as playoff games approach

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady already has addressed, during a Westwood One interview on Saturday, his thoughts on the ESPN article painting a picture of dysfunction within the Patriots organization. Brady has now opted to address the issue via social media.

Attached to a photo of the Patriots facing the Falcons on a foggy night in Foxboro is this quote: “Fate whispers to the warrior, ‘You cannot withstand the storm.’ The warrior whispers back, ‘I am the storm.'”

It’s an older version of Walter White’s “I am the one who knocks,” and it would have been awesome, frankly, if Brady had used that instead.

Either way, Brady is sending a pretty clear message that a storm is coming. And that Brady will be the eye of it.

41 responses to “Tom Brady shows determination, defiance as playoff games approach

  2. Pats or Steelers in the Super Bowl, better to flip a coin. A blown TD was the difference last game between the two.

  5. I feel for the Titans…they didn’t start any of this or instigate either. BSPN has been stirring the pot for too long and they in trying to antagonize the Patriots probably have reignited a fire that was on simmer the last few weeks.

    Patriots last 4 wins against Tennessee were 33-16, 34-16, 59-0 & 40-23. I was at the 59-0 game, lower deck 20 yd line. It was a blizzard in Foxboro that day. You know what Brady’s stat line was??

    29/34 380 yds 6 TDs, 0 INTs. All in the 1st half!!! Look it up, 5 TDs in the 2nd Quarter alone, in the blizzard!!!

    This one is going to be a slaughter and it’s partly BSPN’s fault for setting them up. Sorry Tennessee….no hard feelings

  6. Columnist Tara Sullivan in the Boston Globe surmises that all the speculation about behind- the- scenes drama in the Patriot clubhouse will just motivate TB12 and Company to buckle down and win, as usual.

  9. GOAT.

    #ThereIsNoQuestion
    #ThereIsNoDoubt
    #AllHailTheKing
    #BowToTheKing
    #BowToTheGOAT
    #BowToTheSoonToBeMVP
    #BowToTheNFLsGreatestDynasty
    #BowToTheTeamWithMoreTitlesThanAnyTeamInTheLastThirdCentury

  11. Tennessee and Mularkey are about to learn the difference between a goat and THE GOAT. I’m guessing TB12 is a little more fired up then normal….if that’s even possible.

    Strap up, Titans!

  12. .
    All things considered, the Patriots find themselves in an enviable position. In order to get to the Super Bowl, they have to beat the Titans and the Jags/Steelers winner but both games are at home. Since their last two regular season games were in NE, they haven’t been away from home since their Dec 17th game at Pittsburgh. They come into the playoffs about as well rested as a team can be.
    .

  14. The “CHIP” on Brady’s shoulders just got even bigger…… He & BB will FEAST off the BSPN HACK REPORTING….
    DILLY DILLY

  16. who’s scarier? Walter White or Brady when their back is against the wall. i pick Brady bc Walt never overcame a 25 point deficit lol

  17. I’m not expecting the Titans to win, but Patriots fans shouldn’t be so confident. Chiefs fans were pretty confident too… That being said, this is a very bad sign for the Titans.

  19. It’s interesting how Tom consistently overreacts to public criticism. How the package of one of the fiercest QB’s I have ever seen play the game and a person fearful of any criticism off the field came to be I have no idea. We’ve all seen him play this year, mostly excellent play with few down moments. Who gives a rip if the Pat’s stars hate each other or not? The play on the field goes on.

  20. It’s tough to find that extra motivation when you are the reigning Super Bowl champion and Super Bowl MVP, the leading league MVP candidate, and playing on the team that has the #1 seed.

    So special thanks to ESPN for putting the chip back on his shoulder!

  21. I was hoping Goodell would accuse him of noncompliant shoelaces to get his rage meter back to full, but this is way better. Come get a taste.

  22. A blown TD was the difference last game between the two.


    It was not a TD. No control crossing the plane, ball clearly and unmistakeably moved on the ground. That is never called a TD in this league.

  24. Can’t wait, always love to watch this team work through the years with injuries and haters always causing issues.
    They dig in work together and get it done with cast offs from other teams in the league.

  25. Tom Brady always plays like his life depends on winning the game. Fans can say he’s playing hard because of a silly story written or fan disrespect that Brady never reads/hears or any other fabled reason but the reason Tom Brady plays so hard is because that is how competitive Tom Brady is. I guess it’s OK to say he plays hard for X Y or Z but he plays hard because that’s who he is. Regardless of background noise.

  26. There is no way possible for the Titans to win this game. Nothing will stop the Patriots from wining the SB.

  27. The Patriots are in a tough spot facing a team that will be loose and playing with house money. It’s fun to be in the Titans position. Look at what happened to the 2007 Patriots postseason. Brady went 26 for 28 agaibst the Jags, but it was no blowout and some of those Jags receivers made impossible catches. In the AFCCG, the Pats eked out a 21-12 win over a Chargers squad decimated by injuries and playing on pure adrenaline. And we all remember the SB against the Giants and the Tyree catch and Samuel drop.

  28. endtimesparty says:
    January 8, 2018 at 11:54 am

    The Patriots are in a tough spot facing a team that will be loose and playing with house money. It’s fun to be in the Titans position. Look at what happened to the 2007 Patriots postseason. Brady went 26 for 28 agaibst the Jags, but it was no blowout and some of those Jags receivers made impossible catches. In the AFCCG, the Pats eked out a 21-12 win over a Chargers squad decimated by injuries and playing on pure adrenaline. And we all remember the SB against the Giants and the Tyree catch and Samuel drop.


    That was also 10 years ago. 🙂

    And you’re right… there were ominous signs leading up to that Super Bowl that all might not go according to plan. But that doesn’t mean that the better team usually wins, and the Patriots are clearly the better football team this game.

  30. folkcrusader says:
    January 8, 2018 at 11:33 am
    It’s interesting how Tom consistently overreacts to public criticism. How the package of one of the fiercest QB’s I have ever seen play the game and a person fearful of any criticism off the field came to be I have no idea. We’ve all seen him play this year, mostly excellent play with few down moments. Who gives a rip if the Pat’s stars hate each other or not? The play on the field goes on.
    ____________________________________________________________

    Sorry, it’s actually more interesting how the media and everyone else overreacts to anything Patriots.

  31. But that doesn’t mean that the better team usually wins, and the Patriots are clearly the better football team this game.

    I mean – that the 2007 Patriots run doesn’t mean the better team DOESN’T usually win…

  32. This team might as well go back to the tri-corn hat and hiking Minuteman. After trading away their future QB for a 2nd round pick. They won’t make the SB this year! If they luck out by bad calls they will be MAULED by the Vikings….

  33. endtimesparty says:
    January 8, 2018 at 11:54 am
    The Patriots are in a tough spot facing a team that will be loose and playing with house money. It’s fun to be in the Titans position…
    ——————————————————-
    I imagine it is fun being on any of the teams left in the post-season. And for the Titans, or any team that every plays the Belichick/Brady Pats, what do you have to lose? If you do lose, well it was Belichick/Brady and they are always expected to win. And if you happen to win you are heroes because you conquered Belichick/Brady. The Titans should be loose.

  34. I’m not expecting the Titans to win, but Patriots fans shouldn’t be so confident

    Anything can happen. It probably won’t, but it can.

  35. Rdog says:
    January 8, 2018 at 11:31 am
    I’m not expecting the Titans to win, but Patriots fans shouldn’t be so confident. Chiefs fans were pretty confident too… That being said, this is a very bad sign for the Titans.
    ______________________________________________________________

    The Titans haven’t scored more than 21 points since October against teams like the Browns, Colts and Texans and you expect them to beat the Patriots? You realize that they will have to throw the ball playing from behind right??? KC hadn’t been lighting up the scoreboard lately either.

  36. It was not a TD. No control crossing the plane, ball clearly and unmistakeably moved on the ground. That is never called a TD in this league.

    That’s fine for you to think that. It gives comfort to the Steelers knowing the win was stolen from them. They know they beat the Cheats and so do the Cheats ….notice the lack of comments by the Cheaties.

  38. If by some chance Belichick or Brady or both leave in the coming seasons, rest assured Hatriot Nation, we as Pats fans have won….5 times ova!

    Spread as much noise as you like, but even before the historic SB win last year, I was content to see this duo win 4 rings and with one coming after all of your excuse laden whining about cameras and PSI.
    Believe what you choose, believe what stories assuage your delicate fears and insecurities about your own team or your idea of NFL greatness….I know I speak for ALL of Patriot Nation when I say, WE HAVE WON!!!!
    Have a DAY!

  39. Nofoolnodrool says:
    January 8, 2018 at 12:07 pm

    It was not a TD. No control crossing the plane, ball clearly and unmistakeably moved on the ground. That is never called a TD in this league.

    That’s fine for you to think that. It gives comfort to the Steelers knowing the win was stolen from them. They know they beat the Cheats and so do the Cheats ….notice the lack of comments by the Cheaties.

    —-
    Nah… I think that because it’s reality. 🙂 If my team had beaten another team with a call like that incorrectly being ruled a TD… that would earn an asterisk in my book. A ref aided win… something the Steelers know a lot about from experience. 🙂 #SBXL

    Not a TD.

  40. Rdog says:
    January 8, 2018 at 11:31 am

    I’m not expecting the Titans to win, but Patriots fans shouldn’t be so confident. Chiefs fans were pretty confident too…
    ——————-

    Well, the difference is that the Chiefs have Andy Reid and the Patriots have Belichick.

  41. “It’s fun to be in the Titans position.”
    __________________

    I get your point but I’d still MUCH rather be in the Patriots’ position.

