Tyrod Taylor in concussion protocol after potential finale with Bills

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor wasn’t on the field for the final offensive plays of the Bills season as he went to the locker room after his head slammed against the ground while he was being sacked by Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler.

Bills coach Sean McDermott said after the game that Taylor is in the league’s concussion protocol, which meant he wasn’t talking to reporters after the 10-3 loss. That meant he didn’t have to field any questions about his future with the Bills or, more precisely, whether there is any future with the Bills.

Buffalo can move on from Taylor without hurting their cap too much and they’d avoid a $6 million roster bonus due just after the start of the new league year. Sunday’s dreadful outing, which came after Taylor was benched for a regular season game, feels like the final argument in favor of going in another direction.

In addition to rookie Nathan Peterman, The Bills two first-round picks and six picks in the first three rounds that could be used for a move up the draft board or a trade for a veteran. There may also be options on the open market that intrigue them more than another year of Taylor, so there are a lot of routes to take that end up with a new man under center in Buffalo for the 2018 season.