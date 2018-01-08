Who is the Vikings’ backup quarterback this week?

Getty Images

It wasn’t that long ago that Vikings reporters were asking Mike Zimmer if he knew who his starting quarterback was. Now that Case Keenum has established it’s his team, the Vikings have to decide who their backup quarterback is.

Teddy Bridgewater has served as Keenum’s backup since Week 10 when the Vikings activated him from the physically unable to perform list and placed Sam Bradford on injured reserve. But Bradford has returned to practice and could return to the 53-player roster.

Zimmer was secretive Monday when asked if he knows which quarterback will backup Keenum on Sunday.

“I think I know, yes. You’ll have to wait until Sunday,” Zimmer said, via quotes distributed by the team.

Bradford, who passed for 346 yards and three touchdowns in a season-opening victory over New Orleans, had two days of practice last week. The quarterback called his work “very encouraging.”

“He got about one third of the reps, so we’ll just take our time and see how it goes,” Zimmer said.

The next quarterback question for Zimmer will come after the season when he’s asked about his quarterback for 2018. Keenum, Bridgewater and Bradford all are scheduled to become free agents in March.