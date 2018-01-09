Andrew Whitworth will go to the Pro Bowl

Getty Images

The Rams made several moves to fuel their transformation into division champs in 2017 and one of the biggest was the decision to sign left tackle Andrew Whitworth as a free agent.

The former Bengal started the first 15 games and did strong week in both phases of the offense as the Rams became the highest scoring team in the league. That was enough to earn him the nod as the first team All-Pro left tackle, but it wasn’t enough to get him a selection to the initial NFC Pro Bowl roster.

Whitworth will now be heading to the game, however. He’ll replace Redskins tackle Trent Williams, who ended the season on injured reserve due to a knee injury.

Whitworth is the sixth Rams player selected for the NFC team. It’s his fourth Pro Bowl selection.