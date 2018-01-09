Antonio Brown on his availability this week: “It’s the playoffs. You got to do whatever it takes”

Getty Images

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown was back at practice Monday for the first time since injuring his calf against the New England Patriots in Week 15.

With a Divisional Round playoff matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars upcoming on Sunday, Brown is hopeful he’ll be ready to play.

“It’s the playoffs. You got to do whatever it takes,” Brown said, via Steelers.com.

The Steelers aren’t due to release an injury report until Wednesday, so exactly how much Brown was able to accomplish in Pittsburgh’s first practice back from their bye week is unclear. He didn’t reveal many details about his workload either outside of saying he worked in most of the drills during practice.

“Was able to move around a little bit, get in the flow of things,” Brown said. “Still plenty of room to grow.”

The Steelers are confident Brown will be able to play against the Jaguars. With an elimination game on the docket, it would seem if Brown is anywhere close to his normal ability he’ll be in uniform.

“We’ll see how it goes as the week progresses,” Brown said. “I feel I was able to go through practice. I can still get a little better but it feels good to be out there.”