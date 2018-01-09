Bears still talking to Vic Fangio about staying on staff

Posted by Josh Alper on January 9, 2018, 3:07 PM EST
AP

Vic Fangio became a free agent on Tuesday, but he could still remain on the Bears staff as defensive coordinator under new head coach Matt Nagy.

Fangio’s status came up during the press conference introducing Nagy on Tuesday afternoon and Nagy said that he has talked to Fangio since being hired on Monday.

“That’s something we’re going to attack full steam ahead,” Nagy said. “We’re going to make a clear decision on what’s best for Vic and what’s best for this organization.”

General Manager Ryan Pace echoed what Nagy had to say about being willing to “let the process play out” with Fangio. Reports have pegged the Packers as a possible landing spot for Fangio if he doesn’t reach agreement on a new deal with the Bears, which may provide even more motivation for Chicago to find a way to keep him on board.

6 responses to “Bears still talking to Vic Fangio about staying on staff

  4. Come on up to Green Bay, Vic. Your defense won’t have to pitch a near shoutout every week in order to win a game. The Packers have lots of young talent on D, they just need someone to put it all together.

  5. I want him in Green Bay. The things we could do with a real defense, and a GM who isn’t afraid of building a team beyond the draft.

  6. So they’re expecting Vic to report to a guy who’s literally young enough enough to be his son? Yeah right. And this after Ryan Pace gave him as lukewarm of an endorsement in the Bears end-of-season presser as I’ve ever seen from a GM.

    I don’t have any hope of the Bears keeping him but I’m just hoping the rumored desire of his to go back West has legs and he doesn’t hang around our division.

