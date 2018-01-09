Bears still talking to Vic Fangio about staying on staff

AP

Vic Fangio became a free agent on Tuesday, but he could still remain on the Bears staff as defensive coordinator under new head coach Matt Nagy.

Fangio’s status came up during the press conference introducing Nagy on Tuesday afternoon and Nagy said that he has talked to Fangio since being hired on Monday.

“That’s something we’re going to attack full steam ahead,” Nagy said. “We’re going to make a clear decision on what’s best for Vic and what’s best for this organization.”

General Manager Ryan Pace echoed what Nagy had to say about being willing to “let the process play out” with Fangio. Reports have pegged the Packers as a possible landing spot for Fangio if he doesn’t reach agreement on a new deal with the Bears, which may provide even more motivation for Chicago to find a way to keep him on board.