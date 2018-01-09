Bengals interviewing Jon Kitna for coaching job

Getty Images

The Bengals are bringing in a veteran quarterback, but not as competition for Andy Dalton.

According to Alex Marvez of the Sporting News, the Bengals have interviewed former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna for a job on the offensive staff.

They have an opening at quarterbacks coach after Bill Lazor was promoted to offensive coordinator.

Kitna’s 45, which isn’t startling until you realize he was head coach Marvin Lewis’ first starting quarterback when he took the job in 2003. He served as a bridge to No. 1 overall pick Carson Palmer, who took over the job a year later, as Kitna stayed on as a backup.

His last work as a player was in 2013, when the Cowboys brought him back from retirement as an emergency backup. His last job was at Waxahachie (Texas) High School.

The Bengals have made a number of changes on staff after Lewis got an extension for a 16th and 17th season, and there are more coming as well. Secondary coach Kevin Coyle is not expected to return, under new defensive coordinator Teryl Austin.