Bill Belichick says ESPN report on meeting with Roger Goodell is not true

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 9, 2018, 9:56 AM EST
Getty Images

One of the more eye-opening details in ESPN’s recent report about alleged dysfunction within the Patriots was that Bill Belichick and Roger Goodell have a close relationship. Is it really true that the commissioner who busted the Patriots for Spygate and Deflategate has now become buddies with New England’s coach?

Belichick says one detail of the story — that Belichick met last week with the commissioner — is simply false.

That’s absolutely not true,” he said on WEEI. “The last time I saw the commissioner was before our game against Oakland in Mexico City. He was on the sideline and I saw him before the game and wished each other well. That is the last time I saw him.”

ESPN later amended the story to say that the NFL said Belichick and Goodell met a year ago, not last week. Asked specifically whether the ESPN report that he is “good friends with Goodell” is true, Belichick didn’t come right out and deny it but he indicated that “good friends” is an incorrect characterization of their relationship.

“Well, again, he’s the commissioner,” Belichick said. “Certainly, I am a coach, he’s the commissioner. I think we know what that kind of relationship is, as far as saying hello to him and talking to him, that kind of thing. As far as seeing him last week, I mean, no.”

So as the Patriots deny much of the story, we can add Belichick’s relationship with Goodell to the list of issues that are not, according to New England, as ESPN is making them appear.

Permalink 53 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

53 responses to “Bill Belichick says ESPN report on meeting with Roger Goodell is not true

  1. All I know is I seen Kraft at the Rams Falcons game glad handing Rodger ,,,a game Kraft had no business being at let alone right with Rodger !

  3. You guys ought to send Seth Wickersham a bonus. Generated a lot of clicks and attention with his article, but you guys are getting even more out having to print all the articles that completely discredit the story. Well done, Seth.

  8. Who should I believe, the guy going on record or the guy who doesn’t even know what he said in his own article when he was challenged on it on the radio?

  11. Wickersham’s sources tell him that it is 75 degrees and sunny in Foxboro today.

    ESPN says that the claim is correct, since the temperature is indeed in the positive numbers today.

  13. So when numerous aspects of this “journalism” are shown to be false, don’t you eventually have to discredit the whole report and let it die the death it obviously deserves?

  14. Oh FFS, the Pats have been lying and cheating for the last 20 years. Who believes a thing they say – especially when it comes from the mouth of The Hoodie? They can raise their hands in mock indignation all they want. For once, I believe ESPN. It’s like listening to two chronic liars and trying to figure out which is more full of…beans.

  15. Even the most jaded Pats-hater cannot honestly believe that BB and lyin’ Roger are “good friends”. Assuming that this supposed “fact” is made up you then have to question the validity of other “facts” in the article as well. ESPN has already been known to lie and fabricate in other previous instances, so why anyone would take anything they write at face value is beyond me.

  16. Of course the HC of the Patriots has a working ‘relationship’ with the commissioner and it’s probably better than at least one of his player’s. Remember when Harrison said he wouldn’t urinate on Goodell if he was on fire? Belichick’s relationship with Roger is better than that. He’d gladly urinate on him, fire or not.

  18. rolf1015 says:
    January 9, 2018 at 10:02 am
    This story keeps coming apart piece by piece. First 11 of 12 balls, now this. Does ESPN have any credibility left?

    —————-

    Nope, none. Oh sorry – that was a rhetorical question, right?

  21. What happened to pro football?

    Here’s the last sentence of the article, LMAO!

    As Brady and Belichick left the field, bundled up in the cold, the only thing clear was that the beginning of the end started a long time ago, masked by success and the joy and pain of the rise, leaving both men this year’s playoffs and their collective will to stave off the fall.

  23. Yet another indictment of ESPN’s reporting integrity (if they have any credibility left). They have become the National Enquirer of sports. Wickersham has traded short term attention for a reputation as a buffoon. Lack of journalistic integrity, Skipper’s substance abuse fueled resignation coupled with ESPN’s plummeting profits must have Disney and Hearst (the owners) thoroughly disgusted with the network. It will be interesting to see how George Bodenheimer deals with the latest disgrace. Perhaps Seth Wickersham will find himself suspended or fired.

  24. Someone in the national press has to write about ESPN’s compulsive lying regarding the Patriots..the problem with that is the media in general are compulsive liars. The New York media and ESPN has been lying and exaggerating about all things New England since Belichick left the Jets in the lurch….Get over it New York, we know you think those trophies should be yours.

  26. Belichick Wrote a letter of support for the president. Kraft was also a supporter as was Brady till some backlash from his wife. Anyone surprised the media is trying to go after them?

  27. gotitan says:
    January 9, 2018 at 9:59 am
    Shocking. Even more so come Saturday night when the Titans advance.

    ****

    Chippy’s bringing out the sock puppets

  30. Anyone who watches or follows any “journalist” is someone who regurgitates everything they hear. No thinking involved. CNN, MSNBC, NYTimes, ESPN, its pathetic really

  31. Even the haters wouldn’t confuse ESPN with being the most prestigious hub of intellectual activity in America.

  34. Haters got their hopes up for a day, but this click-bait is quickly disintegrating. BSPN might want to go back to all of their unnamed sources and ask for a refund.

  36. So espn has to backtrack and admit a detail of the story that could be easily verified was false.

    This is only the beginning and doesn’t look like it will end well for espn

  37. drsummeroff says:
    January 9, 2018 at 10:06 am
    Oh FFS, the Pats have been lying and cheating for the last 20 years. Who believes a thing they say – especially when it comes from the mouth of The Hoodie? They can raise their hands in mock indignation all they want. For once, I believe ESPN. It’s like listening to two chronic liars and trying to figure out which is more full of…beans.

    ———
    Translation: “BB, Brady and the Pats have beat my team like a drum for almost 20 years now”

  38. crush22 says:
    January 9, 2018 at 10:26 am
    Really?
    We are in the middle of the playoffs and this is all you can talk about?
    Move on.
    ————————————–
    This is by far the best message I have ever seen you post on a Patriots related thread.

    Thank you.

  39. ESPN is a complete joke. I cannot believe some moron producer told a sideline reporter to get over to Hurts last night to get his reaction. Hurts handled it like a pro but putting a mic in front of that kids face was complete bush league and it is just a microcosm of how horrible ESPN has become. I only watch their garbage station when its the only option to watch a game. All their other trash is never watched at my house.

  40. ESPN may have gotten a ton of clicks and lots of attention for this crap story in the past five days, but come Saturday’s game, the Patriots will have the last laugh when they knock off the Titans and advance to the AFCCG…AGAIN.

  41. Interesting that ESPN (so called “Worldwide Leader”) in an article about 3 men did not have a single questions to any of those three men or even one “fact” from a named source.

    Compare to the Peyton Manning tell-all:

    “The Peyton Manning you didn’t know: From pranks to deejaying and more

    Jeff Saturday, Manning’s teammate from 1999 to 2011: “It was my first year playing with the team

    Adam Vinatieri, Manning’s teammate from 2006 to ’11: He didn’t care who you were, Peyton would prank you if he could.

    and so on and so on”

    Even Star Wars attributed quotes to Darth Vader where appropriate

  42. The only people involved with the NFL who lie more than Goodell are the worldwide joke of sportscasting

    SMH

  44. Modern journalism in the age of the internet in a culture without ethics –

    1 – develop premise that will generate most advertising dollars
    2 – write and print premise using suspect and/or nonexistent “sources”
    3 – wait for denials (with proof) from subject of premise and delete and adjust accordingly
    4 – story is now complete.

  45. If you haven’t figured it out yet, the “leaks” for this story were created by Belichick. Kraft overruled him on Jimmy G and this is a little payback, hence all the “Brady is a jerk” stories. Notice it dropped during the bye week, making the Pats the talk of the NFL during a week they’re not playing. It helps with team motivation. Brilliant move by Belichick

  46. peytonwantsaflag says:
    January 9, 2018 at 10:50 am
    Modern journalism in the age of the internet in a culture without ethics –

    1 – develop premise that will generate most advertising dollars
    2 – write and print premise using suspect and/or nonexistent “sources”
    3 – wait for denials (with proof) from subject of premise and delete and adjust accordingly
    4 – story is now complete.

    ————————————————–

    You forgot to add “Confirm conclusion with selectively chosen Twitter rants/memes by like minded people”

  47. Come on people, Wickersham couldn’t even correctly state a basic fact like this season’s NFL Trade Deadline in his hack story. He said it was Nov. 1. Anyone who covers or even just watches the NFL ought to know that this year it was 4 p.m. on Oct. 31. It’s a minor point, perhaps, but it reflects Wickersham’s disdain for making sure that anything he reports is actually true. (The incorrect date is still posted in his story as of 10:50 this morning.)

  48. Interesting how all these BS ESPN stories about the Patriots come out just before a big playoff game. Coincidence?

  51. gotitan says:

    January 9, 2018 at 9:59 am

    Shocking. Even more so come Saturday night when the Titans advance.

    ******************************************************************
    Yup … advance right to their off season

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!