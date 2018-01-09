Bill Belichick stayed up late last night, like most of us

Posted by Mike Florio on January 9, 2018, 11:30 AM EST
Getty Images

If you’re feeling a little sluggish today because you didn’t get enough sleep after watching the college football championship game, you’re not alone. Patriots coach Bill Belichick did, too.

“I didn’t want to stay up that late, but I couldn’t pull myself away from it,” Belichick told reporters on Tuesday. “What a football game. Two great teams, a great game, just a tremendous football game. I’m happy for coach [Nick] Saban, coach [Brian] Daboll, all of the people at Alabama. A great competitive effort from Georgia and coach [Kirby] Smart and his staff. Yeah, it was a great football game.”

Yes it was. And it’s great to see that Belichick seems to be more human than machine, after all.

Beyond that, though, it’s back to robot mode:  “We’ve dealt with some non-Tennessee subjects here over the last few days,” Belichick said in his introductory remarks. “At this point I’m all in on Tennessee. I’ll answer any questions about the Titans but that’s it.”

He didn’t stick to that, because he did answer the question regarding the Alabama-Georgia game. But he wasn’t asked any questions about the topic of dysfunction and disharmony, sparked by Friday’s report from ESPN.

30 responses to “Bill Belichick stayed up late last night, like most of us

  3. This game with the Titans vs. an aggravated Belichick and Brady doesn’t even seem fair. Not even a really good warmup for the Steelers. That one is going to be must see tv and I hope Antonio Brown is back for it.

  4. commentawaitingdeletion says:
    January 9, 2018 at 11:33 am
    “And it’s great to see that Belichick seems to be more human than machine, after all.”

    Let’s not get too carried away.
    ———————————
    51% human, 49% machine, 100% GOAT

  9. Outstanding championship game.

    Once again Georgia takes it on the chin after having a comfortable halftime lead and all the momentum heading into the 4th quarter. Ouch. I guess they could look on the bright side. Their teams are playing in the title game. The thrill of victory and the agony of defeat.

  11. Great story guys. In other news Mike Mularkey stayed up til 10:30. Mike Tomlin, 10:00, and I was in bed tucked in by 9.

  12. I wouldn’t call this a “National Championships”.

    More like “The Division 1 Invitational Playoff Championship”

    Alabama was the best team out of the four schools that were invited to play.

  13. Bill the dictator will coach his last game for the cheaters Saturday
    ***************
    So you’re saying that BB thinks so little of the Steelers that he’s going to let his Asst Coaches take the AFC title game?

  15. terripet says:
    January 9, 2018 at 11:55 am
    Bill the dictator will coach his last game for the cheaters Saturday

    ——-
    Didn’t you also predict that Andrew Luck would lead the Colts to the SB this year?

  16. bvolke says:
    January 9, 2018 at 11:36 am
    He’s more machine now than man, twisted and evil.

    As I recall, it was a duplicitous evil dictator from the Death Star (AKA 345 park Ave)that twisted him into a machine with lies and deceit.

  17. terripet says:
    January 9, 2018 at 11:55 am
    Bill the dictator will coach his last game for the cheaters Saturday
    ———————————————————–

    Can I assume your team is playing golf?

  18. puckskin says:
    January 9, 2018 at 11:46 am
    So did Seth Wickersham, he was talking to a shoe.

    _________________________________________________________________

    You win the internet…. and a cooler full of lukewarm gatorade.

  22. factschecker says:
    January 9, 2018 at 11:56 am
    Outstanding championship game.

    Once again Georgia takes it on the chin after having a comfortable halftime lead and all the momentum heading into the 4th quarter.
    ———————
    Chiefs/Titans??

  23. Since when does Bill ever speak on anything other than the Patriots. Sure seems like an out-of-character move once again.

  24. 51% human, 49% machine, 100% GOAT

    Let me help you be more realistic.
    20% human, 20% machine, 20% Cheater And 40% Grumpy old sod with a bad case of hemorrhoids.

    Let’s not get too carried away.

    Why not…..I mean that is the Patriot troll mantra….right professor troll.

  25. gotitan says:
    January 9, 2018 at 12:19 pm
    Pats ever overlook a team? Ever hear of the Dolphins? Better watch out on Saturday night! We plan to advance.

    ————

    I have heard of the Dolphins actually. They are golfers right?

  27. “Can I assume your team is playing golf?”

    Lol poor Terripet. She was a longtime Bills fan who jumped ship to the Colts about a year ago and bandwagoned on with them. So yes, both her teams are playing golf now.

    She never gets tired of being wrong either. Every single week for years has predicted the Pats would lose to whoever, constantly claiming “Brady is done” for the last 5 years or so, etc etc.

    Its actually a sad thing that some of these fans get to this point in the season and the only thing they have to cheer for is the teams they hate getting knocked out of contention.

  28. chargerdillon says:
    January 9, 2018 at 12:29 pm
    Since when does Bill ever speak on anything other than the Patriots. Sure seems like an out-of-character move once again.

    ——-

    Because he said he watched the football game… uh no.

  29. chargerdillon says:
    January 9, 2018 at 12:29 pm
    Since when does Bill ever speak on anything other than the Patriots. Sure seems like an out-of-character move once again.
    ————————————–
    Not really unusual for Belichick to compliment college coaches. Especially personal friends like Saban and Daboll.

