Bill Belichick stayed up late last night, like most of us

Getty Images

If you’re feeling a little sluggish today because you didn’t get enough sleep after watching the college football championship game, you’re not alone. Patriots coach Bill Belichick did, too.

“I didn’t want to stay up that late, but I couldn’t pull myself away from it,” Belichick told reporters on Tuesday. “What a football game. Two great teams, a great game, just a tremendous football game. I’m happy for coach [Nick] Saban, coach [Brian] Daboll, all of the people at Alabama. A great competitive effort from Georgia and coach [Kirby] Smart and his staff. Yeah, it was a great football game.”

Yes it was. And it’s great to see that Belichick seems to be more human than machine, after all.

Beyond that, though, it’s back to robot mode: “We’ve dealt with some non-Tennessee subjects here over the last few days,” Belichick said in his introductory remarks. “At this point I’m all in on Tennessee. I’ll answer any questions about the Titans but that’s it.”

He didn’t stick to that, because he did answer the question regarding the Alabama-Georgia game. But he wasn’t asked any questions about the topic of dysfunction and disharmony, sparked by Friday’s report from ESPN.