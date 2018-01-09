Bills, Incognito seem to be waiting for the raw audio

Getty Images

The rarely-circumspect Richie Incognito has said nothing at all on social media about the serious accusation that he used a racial slur during Sunday’s game against the Jaguars. Incognito’s boss (one of them, at least) has offered up a vague assessment of the exchange between Incognito and Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.

So why has there been no absolute statement from player or team about what Incognito said? As Chris Simms mentioned during Tuesday’s PFT Live, there’s a chance that Incognito has deliberately chosen not to say anything for fear of being proven a liar by raw audio that may, or may not, exist.

Really, why else wouldn’t Incognito say what he did or didn’t say? Why wouldn’t the Bills offer something concrete based on their communications with Incognito?

Chances are that neither Incognito nor the Bills will say anything specific or unequivocal about the comments until they know for sure that their position won’t be refuted by objective evidence.