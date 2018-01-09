Bills, Incognito seem to be waiting for the raw audio

Posted by Mike Florio on January 9, 2018
The rarely-circumspect Richie Incognito has said nothing at all on social media about the serious accusation that he used a racial slur during Sunday’s game against the Jaguars. Incognito’s boss (one of them, at least) has offered up a vague assessment of the exchange between Incognito and Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.

So why has there been no absolute statement from player or team about what Incognito said? As Chris Simms mentioned during Tuesday’s PFT Live, there’s a chance that Incognito has deliberately chosen not to say anything for fear of being proven a liar by raw audio that may, or may not, exist.

Really, why else wouldn’t Incognito say what he did or didn’t say? Why wouldn’t the Bills offer something concrete based on their communications with Incognito?

Chances are that neither Incognito nor the Bills will say anything specific or unequivocal about the comments until they know for sure that their position won’t be refuted by objective evidence.

20 responses to “Bills, Incognito seem to be waiting for the raw audio

  3. I got a great idea…. whether Incognito said it or not; let’s have the NFL put pressure on the Bills to release the Pro- Bowler without proof, so he can rejoin the Dolphins in the same way the Bills got him. Disney was right… it’s the Circle Of Life.

  6. “sticks and stones”
    people are way to serious about name calling. We live in a world of such terrible violence and we worry about names people call us. I know you’re going to say if people stopped calling each other these perceivably “bad” names we wouldn’t have so many problems. It just shows how thin skinned(is that defaming any group?)we have become. Throwing a flag or suspending someone for calling you a name! good grief!

  7. If you can’t just come out and say what you said then you’re hiding something. If it’s a little tasteless it shouldn’t be reason for going underground. If it’s awful, horrible, racist then I can see why they won’t just come out and tell us what he said.

  8. How about the accuser come out and specifically say what the accusation is. Maybe they won’t “say anything specific or unequivocal about the comments until they know for sure that their position won’t be refuted by objective evidence.”

  9. Probably because the guy that made the accusation doesn’t remember what was said. IMO. Complete BS. If someone insults you you bet you remember. The Jaguar player is not noted for his intelligence

  11. Having already been railroaded by one NFL “investigation” he probably knows that keeping his mouth shut is the best way to allow such nonsense to simply blow over and go away.

  14. If any of you don’t think the NFL hasn’t already reached out to the Jags player for a more specific response than what he provided to the local media, you are crazy. And when they reached out, and I’m sure they reached out, he surely provided what he believed to be that he heard.

    From here, there should be ample raw audio to review for what was said and put it to rest one way or another.

    Why does everyone feel the need to take a side one way or another. The Jags player obviously felt something was racially motivated (slur) said about his actual African heritage and he made a point to say it wasn’t acceptable after the game vs. fighting in the game. Would it be better served in a DM or talk it out on the field afterwards? Sure.

  17. It’s very easy to anonymously support a guy when you have none of the facts. It’s even worse to say those who object to racial invectives being tossed about are thin-skinned. Just shows how poorly you were raised.

  18. He obviously said it….Why would the accuser repeatedly say “he knows what he said” if nothing was said?

    Just fine Incognito and get it over with here.

  19. There’s a line in this story that says…

    Really, why else wouldn’t Incognito say what he did or didn’t say?

    We don’t have time for Richie to say everything he didn’t say. Im sure he didn’t call him a precious rose, should he come clean on that, Mike?

