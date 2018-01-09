Brandon Beane thinks there’s a “misunderstanding” of what Richie Incognito said

Posted by Josh Alper on January 9, 2018, 2:02 PM EST
Getty Images

The Bills held an end of the season press conference with head coach Sean McDermott and General Manager Brandon Beane on Tuesday that covered most of the on-field topics common to such affairs.

One notable deviation came in regard to left guard Richie Incognito, who has been accused of using racial slurs during last Sunday’s game by Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. The NFL said they are looking into that accusation and Beane said Tuesday that the Bills are doing the same while cooperating with the league.

Beane said the team is “still gathering the facts” and has spoken to Incognito to get “his side of the story.” Beane didn’t detail that side of the story, but seemed to confirm that something was said on the field.

“There was definitely an exchange,” Beane said. “I think there’s a misunderstanding of what was said.”

Beane added that Incognito “is trying to reach out” to Ngakoue in what will presumably be an attempt to clear up that misunderstanding and avoided any definitive answer about whether Incognito’s future with the team could be affected by what happened on Sunday.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Brandon Beane thinks there’s a “misunderstanding” of what Richie Incognito said

  2. There’s a lot of things said during a football game, some of which the boom mic and other mics pick up that make people cringe. Sometimes, just reading lips gives the viewer an idea of what was said. As for the racial nature of the comment, I doubt it happened unless he whispered it. I’ve been called that slur before and it generates a feeling and sometimes a response that people won’t understand. I think it did not happen because the Jags player(s) would have reacted when it happened. I could be wrong, but I doubt it occurred the way the Jags player put it out there. And he resorted to Twitter, rather than confront RI face to face.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!