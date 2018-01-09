Brandon Beane thinks there’s a “misunderstanding” of what Richie Incognito said

Getty Images

The Bills held an end of the season press conference with head coach Sean McDermott and General Manager Brandon Beane on Tuesday that covered most of the on-field topics common to such affairs.

One notable deviation came in regard to left guard Richie Incognito, who has been accused of using racial slurs during last Sunday’s game by Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. The NFL said they are looking into that accusation and Beane said Tuesday that the Bills are doing the same while cooperating with the league.

Beane said the team is “still gathering the facts” and has spoken to Incognito to get “his side of the story.” Beane didn’t detail that side of the story, but seemed to confirm that something was said on the field.

“There was definitely an exchange,” Beane said. “I think there’s a misunderstanding of what was said.”

Beane added that Incognito “is trying to reach out” to Ngakoue in what will presumably be an attempt to clear up that misunderstanding and avoided any definitive answer about whether Incognito’s future with the team could be affected by what happened on Sunday.