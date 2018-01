Getty Images

The Broncos haven’t announced their new special teams coordinator yet, but former Colts punter Pat McAfee let the coach out of the bag.

On Twitter, McAfee congratulated former Colts special teams coordinator Tom McMahon for taking the same job with the Broncos.

The Broncos are replacing Brock Olivo, one of six assistants that coach Vance Joseph fired after a 5-11 finish.

McMahon also worked for the Falcons, Rams and Chiefs before arriving in Indianapolis in 2013.