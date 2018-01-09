Chiefs make Eric Bieniemy’s hiring official

Getty Images

The Chiefs made it official, promoting running backs coach Eric Bieniemy to offensive coordinator.

“I’ve known Eric a long time, both as a player and a coach,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said, via quotes distributed by the team. “He’s done a phenomenal job with our running backs and has been involved in every aspect of our offense over the last five years. He’s a great teacher and has earned this opportunity. I know he will do a good job.”

Bieniemy replaces Matt Nagy, who became the Bears’ new head coach this week.

Rookie running back Kareem Hunt led the league in rushing this season, Bieniemy’s fifth as the team’s running backs coach.

Bieniemy’s only experience as an offensive coordinator came at the University of Colorado in 2011-12.