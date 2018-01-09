Cordy Glenn should return in time for offseason conditioning

Getty Images

Bills offensive tackle Cordy Glenn went on injured reserve December 15 with foot and ankle problems. He underwent surgery on his foot by renowned specialist Dr. Robert Anderson soon after.

“He had a successful procedure,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said, via Chris Brown of the team website. “He’s currently rehabbing and getting himself ready for a great offseason. There’s a lot of positive energy around Cordy, and I know more than anything he wanted to be out there down the stretch with his teammates.”

Glenn is on schedule to return in time for the start of the offseason conditioning program in April, McDermott told Brown.

Glenn, who started only five games and allowed 2.5 sacks, according to STATS, signed a five-year, $60 million contract with $36 million in guaranteed money before the 2016 season.