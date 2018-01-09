Drew Brees: “Night and day” difference from Week One visit to Minnesota

Posted by Josh Alper on January 9, 2018, 10:14 AM EST
There are a couple of rematches in the divisional round of the playoffs this year, including the Saints-Vikings game in Minnesota on Sunday afternoon.

Those two teams opened the season against each other in a game that the Vikings won 29-19. It’s not something that Saints quarterback Drew Brees feels has much bearing on this week’s matchup.

“It’s night and day,” Brees said, via the New Orleans Advocate. “You’re still trying to find yourself, you’re still trying to establish your identity, so that feels like ages and ages ago.”

The big storyline heading into that game was Adrian Peterson‘s return to Minnesota and the fact that the running back ended the season on Arizona’s injured reserve list illustrates just how much has shifted over the last few months.

The Saints ran for 60 yards in that game and gave up 470 on defense, both of which look like outliers based on the way the rest of the season unfolded. It’s not just the Saints that have evolved, however.

Sam Bradford was the Vikings quarterback in Week One with Dalvin Cook topping the depth chart at running back. Neither one will be in the starting lineup this weekend, which only adds to the reasons to throw out that first meeting when trying to assess how things will play out this time.

18 responses to “Drew Brees: “Night and day” difference from Week One visit to Minnesota

  2. Was there week 1 and will be there on Sunday. It’s going to be so loud in that stadium, Brees was having trouble communicating the first time, Sunday will be impossible to hear anything!

  3. This is gonna be fun… The regular season does not matter anymore by definition of Minnie fans I’ve heard for the last decade… if you lose, you choked. Get you popcorn ready. Second, they are the two seed playing at home and the first article I find about the game is an article about how the Saints had an outlier game. Minnie will get no respect until they lose the 0… 0-57

  4. “Brees was having trouble communicating the first time, Sunday will be impossible to hear anything!”

    And all this time I thought Seattle had the dumbest fans.

  5. Zero chance Vikings lose this game. This is their chance to avenge the 2009 NFC Championship game and take one step closer to playing the Super Bowl in their own stadium.

  6. redlikethepig says:

    January 9, 2018 at 10:30 am

    “Brees was having trouble communicating the first time, Sunday will be impossible to hear anything!”

    And all this time I thought Seattle had the dumbest fans.

    and this weekend, lambeau field will be dead silent

  8. Next week will be a very sad time for you Viking fans. Thinking about what could have been. Then having to see Saints garb again the week before the Super Bowl in your own city and then your own stadium. It will be OK, relax, its just a silly game.

  9. This will be a bruiser. Saints don’t match up well against the Vikings. Vikings do match up well against the Saints. Rhodes will lock up Thomas like a pickle jar and probably hit him hard a few times. Against Caronlina, Brees threw to the middle of the field most of the time, against MN Sendejo and Smith will crush those throws. Vikings will make him throw outside the numbers and make him throw perfect passes. It’ll be tough for New Orleans.
    Vikings offense matches up well against Saints defense and we have a grinding running game that wears you out.
    It’ll be a darn good game, but I think the Vikings will come out on top. If they do, punch your ticket to the big dance cause it’s ON!!! SKOL!!

  10. thunderclap14 says:

    January 9, 2018 at 10:32 am

    Zero chance Vikings lose this game. This is their chance to avenge the 2009 NFC Championship game and take one step closer to playing the Super Bowl in their own stadium.

    —————-

    lol. As a Vikings fan (Which I am) I would think you would know better. Nothing is a given! I think the Vikings have a very good shot. The stats and numbers give the Vikings the edge, but lets be humble in the fact that we have been snake bitten in years past. Lets be confident, but respectful towards our foes.

  11. Broken Skydiver says:
    January 9, 2018 at 10:28 a

    Minnie will get no respect until they lose the 0… 0-57
    ———————-
    The packer fan requirement that a Super Bowl has to be won order to get respect.

    And I’m willing to bet if by some miracle the Vikings do win the Super Bowl, packer fans will find someway to trash it. That’s who the Gumby’s are.

    What’s up with the new screen name Stella?

  13. going to be a great game. i don’t get the vikings fans giving the saints no shot. they are extremely balanced on offense, and in the battle of the most important position, i’ll take brees hitting spots before a first time playoff starter in keenum. its not like the saints d is garbage and keenum can afford to be shaky.

  14. And I’m willing to bet if by some miracle the Vikings do win the Super Bowl, packer fans will find someway to trash it. That’s who the Gumby’s are.
    ——
    This packer fan will give them nothing but props…but don’t you think it’s kind of ironic for YOU to be talking about packer fans trashing anything considering the work you do in our comment sections? Kind of a pot and kettle situation there, no?

  17. This game hinges on Keenum. First playoff game, probably got the jitters. If he plays a clean game the vikes should win, but if he throws a couple picks, its probably New Orleans game to lose.

