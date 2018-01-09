Eliot Wolf has an offer from Raiders too

Getty Images

Packers director Eliot Wolf was passed over for the General Manager job in Green Bay, and then they gave his title away, so it’s reasonable to think his future is elsewhere.

Now, it appears he has a few elsewheres to choose from.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, Wolf has an offer to join the Raiders’ personnel department “in a high-ranking position.”

He’s in Cleveland today interviewing for another job which probably has the same kind of clout, and the Packers have made noises about keeping him around even if no one believes that.

The branches on the family tree of all these jobs are intertwined.

The son of Hall of Fame G.M. Ron Wolf (who worked in Green Bay and Oakland), the younger Wolf also has ties to both Browns G.M. John Dorsey and Raiders G.M. Reggie McKenzie from the Packers. His dad never worked for the Browns, but otherwise this shows how connected NFL jobs actually are.

The 35-year-old Eliot Wolf probably realized he needed to strike out in the world when the Packers hired Brian Gutekunst instead of him, though Gutekunst offered to make him his “right-hand man.”

Dorsey already brought personnel man Alonzo Highsmith from Green Bay to Cleveland as well.