Every Eagles player practices with only Dannell Ellerbe limited

The week off did the Eagles good.

Every player on their 53-player roster practiced Tuesday, and the Eagles listed only one player as limited.

Linebacker Dannell Ellerbe still is working through a hamstring injury. He has played in three games, including starting the final two games of the regular season.

The Eagles listed four other players on their injury report, but running back Jay Ajayi (knee), defensive end Brandon Graham (ankle), cornerback Jalen Mills (ankle) and tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai (knee) were full participants.