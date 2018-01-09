Giants complete interview with Steve Wilks

Getty Images

Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks became the fifth candidate to interview for the Giants’ head coaching position. He finished his interview with the search committee, including co-owner Steve Tisch.

It was the first interview the Giants have conducted with Tisch in the room.

The Giants already talked to Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia and Giants defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

Wilks, 48, worked with new Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman for four years in Carolina. Wilks just ended his sixth season with the Panthers, with 2017 his first as defensive coordinator.

If the Giants have Wilks as the favorite in their job search, they may not have much time to get a deal done. Wilks is scheduled to interview with the Cardinals on Wednesday and the Colts on Thursday.