Giants will have both co-owners in for Steve Wilks interview

The Giants are talking to Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks today, and they’ll be prepared to make a decision quickly if he impresses them.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Giants co-owner Steve Tisch will be on hand for today’s interview, the first time he’s been in the room with a candidate during this process.

Having Tisch there along with co-owner John Mara and General Manager Dave Gettleman might not necessarily mean the job is about to be Wilks’, but it’s interesting that Tisch wasn’t there for previous interviews with Steve Spagnuolo, Matt Patricia, Josh McDaniels, or Pat Shurmur.

The team has suggested that Tisch would involve himself later in the process, so perhaps Gettleman’s four years with Wilks in Carolina counted as a de facto first interview.

With Wilks scheduled to interview with the Cardinals tomorrow and the Colts Thursday, it also creates the opportunity to close a deal before he leaves town. Or else maybe Tisch was just in the neighborhood.