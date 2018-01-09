Jarvis Landry added to Pro Bowl roster, replacing DeAndre Hopkins

Getty Images

The NFL added Dolphins receiver Jarvis Landry to the AFC’s Pro Bowl roster Tuesday, replacing Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Hopkins missed the first game of his career in Week 17, sitting out with a calf injury.

Landry will finish his season in the Pro Bowl for a third consecutive season.

Paul Warfield (1970-74), Mark Duper (1983-84, 1986) and Mark Clayton (1984-86, 1988, 1991) are the only other receivers in team history to earn at least three Pro Bowl nods.

Landry led the NFL with 112 receptions this season, breaking his own single-season franchise record of 110 that he set in 2015.