Jon Gruden “very, very excited” about Derek Carr

Posted by Josh Alper on January 9, 2018, 4:18 PM EST
Getty Images

Jon Gruden missed the playoffs in four of his last six seasons as an NFL coach with the failure to find or develop a consistently strong quarterback among the reasons why they fell short of the postseason.

The Raiders are hoping that Gruden can find more success now that he’s back in the league and, given the size of his contract, they surely hope that Derek Carr provides that quarterback play. Carr’s performance in 2017 left something to be desired on that front, however.

Despite that, Gruden said at Tuesday’s introductory press conference that he is “very, very excited” to work with Carr and cited injuries as a reason why the quarterback’s play dropped off during the 2017 season. Gruden said the offense that he and offensive coordinator Greg Olson are putting in place will “demand a lot” from Carr and that it will “unlock the greatness in him.”

Gruden also confirmed that he’ll be calling plays on offense and said that he thought up a few while talking to Carr on Tuesday morning. The success of those plays and Gruden’s overall relationship with Carr will have a lot to do with whether Gruden’s return to the NFL winds up looking like a wise move.

14 responses to “Jon Gruden “very, very excited” about Derek Carr

  1. I’ve seen Gruden get excited about incomplete passes multiple times doing MNF.

    “Would you look at that…”

  4. Gruden had Brad Johnson, Chris Simms, Shaun King, Jeff Garcia, Bruce Gradkowski….even the best chef can’t make chicken soup out of chicken …t!

  6. Overrated. Dude is an average QB and LOL @ the Raiders paying so much for him.

    The losers will comment that he is good after ONE good season.

  7. Gruden had positive comments on both Carr and the offensive line. No mention at all of the receivers. Only commented on Lynch after a reporter asked him. Guessing Lynch is gone and we’ll see one of the starting receivers (Crabtree or Cooper, likely Crabtree) traded.

  9. The bottom line is that Carr had a pretty good season two years ago, until JDR stupidly had him out there in a meaningless point in the game and Carr got hurt.

    Then JDR proceeded to fire a successful OC, and brought in some rummy.

    Neither of those things would have happened with Gruden as HC.

  10. The only thing that is a fact in all of this media frenzy is that the Raiders will be playing their last season in Oakland before moving to Vegas the following season. This seems like it could be a way of selling some tickets in the last year at Oakland while building a team ready to compete for titles in Vegas

