Julio Jones, Matt Ryan miss practice

Getty Images

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan wasn’t the only big-name player to miss the team’s practice Tuesday. Receiver Julio Jones also sat out.

Ryan left the team’s training facility before practice to attend an appointment, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Ryan did not make it back before practice ended, though a team spokesman said earlier in the day he might.

It is believed to be the first practice Ryan has missed since a turf toe injury in 2009, according to Ledbetter.

Jones’ ankle injury kept him out Tuesday.

Running back Devonta Freeman (knee) and receiver Mohamed Sanu (knee) were limited participants. Tight end Levine Toilolo (knee) had a full practice.