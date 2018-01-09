Julio Jones won’t practice Tuesday

Getty Images

The Falcons have dialed back wide receiver Julio Jones‘ practice work in recent weeks to ensure he’s ready to go for games and they’ll be following the same plan this week.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn said on a Tuesday morning appearance on 92.9 The Game that Jones will not practice for the Falcons as they kick off their on-field preparations for Saturday afternoon’s game against the Eagles. Jones was listed with ankle and rib injuries on last week’s reports, but didn’t get an injury designation for the matchup with the Rams.

Jones had nine catches for 94 yards and a touchdown and one carry for 13 yards in Los Angeles.

No Falcons players missed the Wild Card round because of injury and it looks like the same should be the case this week. Quinn said no players other than Jones will sit out practice on Tuesday.