Matt Ryan misses start of practice to attend to personal matter

Getty Images

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was not on the field for the start of practice. His absence is not for an injury but to attend to a personal matter, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Ryan could make it back for a portion of practice, via Ledbetter.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn will update Ryan’s status at the end of practice.

The 2016 league MVP completed 21 of 30 passes for 218 yards and a touchdown in the Falcons’ victory over the Rams.

Sports books have Atlanta as a three-point favorite over Philadelphia. It marks the first time a No. 6 seed has entered a game against the No. 1 seed as the favorite.