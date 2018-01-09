Melvin Ingram replacing Joey Bosa in Pro Bowl

Getty Images

Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram will replace teammate Joey Bosa on the AFC Pro Bowl roster. Bosa will miss the game with a finger injury.

Ingram has never previously made the Pro Bowl.

He had a career-high 10.5 sacks and made 56 tackles and 17 tackles for loss. Ingram also scored his first career touchdown on a 39-yard scoop-and-score against the Bills.

It’s easy to make a case that Ingram deserved a Pro Bowl nod before now as he has 29 sacks, nine forced fumbles and a touchdown in the past three seasons.